Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Likely To Be ‘Delayed’, Here’s What Tipster Hints

Samsung may be delaying the launch of its flagship Galaxy S26 series, according to a recent update by a tipster. Traditionally, the South Korean tech giant unveils its Galaxy S lineup in January or February.

However, rumours now suggest that the new series could arrive later than expected. Samsung has not officially confirmed the Galaxy S26 range, but multiple leaks circulating on social media indicate that the lineup will likely include three models: the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The rumours that Samsung could delay the launch of its Galaxy S26 series have been leaked in a brief post on Weibo by tipster Ice Universe. The insider did not provide a revised timeline for the release, leaving fans unsure about the expected launch date for the new series, Gadgets360 reported.

However, if the delay is marginal, the Galaxy S26 series could debut in February instead of the usual January. Reports also suggest that the devices could be powered by the Exynos 2600 chipset. Fans and industry watchers are keeping a close eye on the schedule of the anticipated launch.

A delay in Samsung’s release of its new smartphones could also mean an impact on early-year sales. This may set the stage for heightened competition as rivals like Apple and Google introduce their new models in the market.

Historically, Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy S flagship series in January or February. The Galaxy S24 and S25 series both launched in January 2024 and January 2025, respectively, while the Galaxy S23 series was introduced on Feb. 1, 2023.