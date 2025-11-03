Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date, Chipset, Camera, Battery, Other Specs, Features, Prices
The Galaxy S26 series will be powered by a second-generation custom processor, which hints towards the Exynos 2600, Samsung’s anticipated 2nm chipset.
Samsung recently revealed key updates on the Galaxy S26 series, its next wave of flagship smartphones. Daniel Araujo, vice president of the Mobile Experience Division, said that the S26 lineup will transform everyday interactions through cutting-edge AI tools, an advanced processor, and superior camera tech. Additionally, a latest leak hints at the Galaxy S26’s launch date.
Here’s everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, including launch date, design, specs, features, and possible pricing.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date
Samsung has followed a January/February launch cycle for its flagship range over the past many years. The latest leaks indicate that Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Unpacked event will take place on Feb. 25, 2026, in San Francisco. This comes after reports indicated that the Galaxy S26 series launch will be pushed back to March 2026 due to delays in the production of the standard S26 and S26 Plus.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Design
The Galaxy S26 Ultra could measure just 7.9 mm in thickness and be lighter with reinforced frame. It is reported to get rounder edges and a hybrid rear camera module. The raised camera island will likely have three lenses, while a fourth one will accompany an LED flash, both protruding from the rear panel directly. Samsung is reportedly doing away with the camera rings seen on the S25 Ultra. The company is also rumoured to be working on a model codenamed “More Slim” in place of original S26 Edge, with an even slimmer design. However, it could launch after the regular S26 lineup.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Chipset
Araujo said the Galaxy S26 series will be powered by a second-generation custom processor, which hints towards the Exynos 2600, Samsung’s anticipated 2nm chipset. The base Galaxy S26 might pack the Exynos 2600, and the S26+ and S26 Ultra are expected to house Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Camera
Reports so far indicate that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature a quad-camera array headlined by an upgraded 200MP primary sensor, a new 50MP ultrawide, 50MP periscope telephoto, and a 12MP secondary telephoto lens. For the standard and Plus variants, a new primary sensor retaining the 50MP resolution, 50MP ultrawide, and 12MP 3x telephoto are expected.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Battery
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to house a 5,400mAh battery, possibly with 60W/65W fast wired charging. The base Galaxy S26 could pack a larger 4,300mAh battery, while the Plus may get a 4,900mAh cell.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Display
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to get a 6.9-inch next-generation M14 display that is brighter and more efficient, with a new privacy screen feature that bars viewing from certain angles. The vanilla Galaxy S26 model may feature a 6.27-inch screen, slightly bigger than the 6.2-inch display on the Galaxy S25.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Prices
The Galaxy S26 series is tipped to boast various AI and hardware enhancements. This mean escalating costs for components like memory could bump up the prices for the Galaxy S26 phones. Notably, the Galaxy S25’s price in the US started at $799, while in India, the range started at Rs 80,999 for the base model.