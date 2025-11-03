Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date, Chipset, Camera, Battery, Other Specs, Features, Prices

Samsung recently revealed key updates on the Galaxy S26 series, its next wave of flagship smartphones. Daniel Araujo, vice president of the Mobile Experience Division, said that the S26 lineup will transform everyday interactions through cutting-edge AI tools, an advanced processor, and superior camera tech. Additionally, a latest leak hints at the Galaxy S26’s launch date.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, including launch date, design, specs, features, and possible pricing.