Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra Launch Date And Time In India, US, UK, France, China Leaked

The tech community is eagerly awaiting the arrival of Samsung’s next flagship lineup, which is set to include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. According to the latest credible reports, the Galaxy S26 series is scheduled to be officially unveiled on Feb. 25 at Samsung’s first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 in San Francisco.

After well-known leaker Ice Universe stated that the Galaxy S26 series would be announced on Feb. 25 and go on sale in early March, another prominent tech leaker Evan Blass confirmed it, calling the information “100% correct” and something you can “take to the bank.”

Now a new report has surfaced, further authenticating the Feb. 25 launch date and going so far as to reveal the timings of the launch event.