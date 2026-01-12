Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra Launch Date And Time In India, US, UK, France, China Leaked
A new report has surfaced, further authenticating the launch date and revealing the timings of the launch event.
The tech community is eagerly awaiting the arrival of Samsung’s next flagship lineup, which is set to include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. According to the latest credible reports, the Galaxy S26 series is scheduled to be officially unveiled on Feb. 25 at Samsung’s first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 in San Francisco.
After well-known leaker Ice Universe stated that the Galaxy S26 series would be announced on Feb. 25 and go on sale in early March, another prominent tech leaker Evan Blass confirmed it, calling the information “100% correct” and something you can “take to the bank.”
Now a new report has surfaced, further authenticating the Feb. 25 launch date and going so far as to reveal the timings of the launch event.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date And Time In India, US, UK, France, China Tipped
A report from Dealabs in France has offered details about the launch event timing. As per the report, the Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to begin around 7 p.m. French time on Feb. 25. This corresponds to:
11:30 p.m. in India.
10 a.m. in Los Angeles.
1 p.m. in New York.
6 p.m. in the UK.
2 a.m. (Feb. 26) in China.
The Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra are reportedly set to become available for purchase on March 11. While pre-order dates haven’t been confirmed in the latest leak, past Samsung launch patterns strongly suggest that pre-orders will open shortly after the Feb. 25 announcement.
Importantly, the report emphasises that only the standard Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra are planned for this Feb. 25 announcement and March 11 release. This means the Galaxy S26 Edge (or any similar variant) will not be part of the initial launch, though Samsung could potentially release it at a later date.