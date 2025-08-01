Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge Latest Leak Indicates Major Battery Upgrade
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is reportedly expected to have a rated battery capacity of 4,175 mAh.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 range is expected to be launched in January 2026. Discussions and rumors regarding Samsung's upcoming smartphones have already begun to surface online. The latest information leaked online suggests upgraded battery capacities for these devices.
It is believed that Samsung may do away with the standard and Plus versions and instead introduce the Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge in its new lineup.
The Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge are likely to see a modest enhancement compared to the existing Galaxy S25 and S25 Edge models.
As reported by the Dutch website GalaxyClub, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is said to come with a battery rated at 4,175 mAh, with Samsung likely to promote it as having a capacity of 4,300 mAh.
Should this information turn out to be correct, this would mark a modest improvement over the 4,000 mAh battery offered in the Galaxy S25. It is worth noting that the newly introduced Galaxy Z Flip 7 also has a 4,300 mAh battery.
Moreover, the report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge will feature a battery with a rated capacity of 4,078 mAh, which Samsung is expected to advertise as 4,200 mAh.
This would be an upgrade from the Galaxy S25 Edge, which received some negative feedback for featuring a relatively small 3,900 mAh battery. Many attributed it to the device's sleek and slender design.
According to the report, the Galaxy S26 Pro is internally referred to by the codename M1 and identified with the model number SM-S942. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Edge is believed to go by the codename M2, with the model number SM-S947 assigned to it.
As per SamMobile, it remains uncertain whether these upcoming smartphones will support faster wired charging, but they are expected to feature improved camera systems compared to their predecessors.
Samsung has announced that it intends to power at least certain models in the Galaxy S26 range with its 2 nm smartphone processor, the Exynos 2600. The report by SamMobile claims that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chipset.