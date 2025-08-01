Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge Latest Leak Indicates Major Battery Upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy S26 range is expected to be launched in January 2026. Discussions and rumors regarding Samsung's upcoming smartphones have already begun to surface online. The latest information leaked online suggests upgraded battery capacities for these devices.

It is believed that Samsung may do away with the standard and Plus versions and instead introduce the Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge in its new lineup.

The Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge are likely to see a modest enhancement compared to the existing Galaxy S25 and S25 Edge models.

As reported by the Dutch website GalaxyClub, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is said to come with a battery rated at 4,175 mAh, with Samsung likely to promote it as having a capacity of 4,300 mAh.

Should this information turn out to be correct, this would mark a modest improvement over the 4,000 mAh battery offered in the Galaxy S25. It is worth noting that the newly introduced Galaxy Z Flip 7 also has a 4,300 mAh battery.

Moreover, the report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge will feature a battery with a rated capacity of 4,078 mAh, which Samsung is expected to advertise as 4,200 mAh.