Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro And S26 Edge May Launch With In-House Exynos Chipset

Samsung’s 2026 flagship smartphone line-up may look quite different from its predecessors, with reports suggesting a major shift in both branding and hardware.

The company is reported to be dropping the traditional “standard” and “Plus” variants in favour of new models called the Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge, according to NDTV Gadgets 360. What has caught the most attention, however, is speculation around the processors that could power these handsets.

According to a report from South Korea, Samsung is considering its in-house Exynos 2600 chipset for the Galaxy S26 Pro and S26 Edge. The processor, which has not yet been officially announced, is expected to be built on a 2nm fabrication process. Rising costs linked to chip procurement are said to be one of the key reasons behind this potential shift.

Figures indicate that Samsung’s Device Experience (DX) division saw its chip procurement expenses rise to KRW 7.78 trillion (around Rs. 48,700 lakh crore) in the first half of 2025, up from KRW 6.27 trillion (around Rs. 39,250 lakh crore) during the same period in 2024. The share of mobile application processors within overall raw material purchases also grew notably from 17.1% to 19.9%, further adding to the company’s financial pressures, reported NDTV Gadgets 360.