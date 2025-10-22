Samsung Galaxy S26 Models To Use Exynos 2600 In Select Regions: Report

Business NewsTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Models To Use Exynos 2600 In Select Regions: Report
The Exynos 2600 chip is expected to be used in the models in Korea and European countries.

22 Oct 2025, 03:28 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Qualcomm chips will reportedly be used in the United States, Japan and China. (Source: Samsung)</p></div>
The Exynos 2600 chip is expected to power several Galaxy S26 series models in some parts of the world, while in other markets it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, according to a report.

In a post on X, Korean analyst and tipster Jukan (@Jukanlosreve), Samsung is targeting a 50-50 split between the Exynos 2600 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

“The Exynos share in the S26 lineup is reportedly around 50%, with Qualcomm chips used in the US, Japan and China, while Exynos chips power the Korean and European models,” Jukan shared on Oct. 20. 

“The upcoming Galaxy S26 series, set for release early next year, will be equipped with Samsung’s in-house application processor (AP), the Exynos 2600. It is reported that not only the base and Plus models but also the flagship ‘Ultra’ model will likely adopt the chip. This marks the first time in four years—since 2022—that Samsung has used its own Exynos AP in a flagship model,” the report added.

Previously, tipster PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) said, “It is said that Samsung is considering using Exynos 2600 for the entire Galaxy S26 series. My God, is the change so big?”

A few South Korean media reports suggest that the Exynos 2600 is shaping up to be a powerhouse, offering a massive leap in performance. Figures indicate its NPU (Neural Processing Unit) could outperform Apple’s A19 Pro by more than sixfold, while the CPU boasts a 14% boost in multi-core speeds and the GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) shows an impressive 75% higher performance.

In comparison with Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite chip, the Exynos 2600’s NPU delivers roughly 30% stronger performance, while the GPU shows gains of up to 29%.

As per a GSMArena report, Samsung’s foundries have apparently secured a contract to manufacture Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chips, likely utilising the 2nm gate-all-around (GAA) process. If true, the Snapdragon units produced by Samsung could be used in upcoming Galaxy devices.

It would mean the entire Galaxy S26 range could be powered by Samsung-made chips, the report added.

