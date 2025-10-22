Samsung Galaxy S26 Models To Use Exynos 2600 In Select Regions: Report

The Exynos 2600 chip is expected to power several Galaxy S26 series models in some parts of the world, while in other markets it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, according to a report.

In a post on X, Korean analyst and tipster Jukan (@Jukanlosreve), Samsung is targeting a 50-50 split between the Exynos 2600 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

“The Exynos share in the S26 lineup is reportedly around 50%, with Qualcomm chips used in the US, Japan and China, while Exynos chips power the Korean and European models,” Jukan shared on Oct. 20.