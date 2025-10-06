Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Models, Launch Date, Price In India, US, Dubai, Camera, Battery, Specs, Features
The prices for the Samsung Galaxy S26 series could be same as last year’s or get a slight bump.
Come January 2026, and Samsung will raise the curtains over its latest flagship series: the Galaxy S26. While official word isn’t in yet on either the launch date or the specs, many details regarding the lineup have been leaked and rumoured in multiple reports.
Here’s everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy S26 series.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Models
Three new phones — the Samsung Galaxy S26 or Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge or Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra — are expected to be released in January. There have been conflicting reports about whether Samsung will go with S26 Edge or S26 Plus.
While the Edge was expected to replace the Plus in the lineup, recent reports indicate sluggish sales for the S25 Edge, and Samsung may fall back on the Plus model to revive its sales. There are also rumours of the Galaxy S26 Pro replacing the base Galaxy S26.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Date In India, US, Dubai
It’s too early for an official announcement regarding the launch date. However, if the past is any indication, the Galaxy S26 could launch in late January 2026 in India, US, Dubai, and most global markets.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Price In India, US, Dubai
The prices could be same as last year’s or get a slight bump. Samsung Galaxy S26’s price in India could start at Rs 79,990 for the base model, while it could cost $799 in the US and AED 2900 in Dubai.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Specs And Features
While details on the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup are thin, the phones will definitely be powered by upgraded chipsets. The Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Galaxy S26 Edge will likely get Snapdragon 8 Elite’s successor under their hood, and the same chipset could also be used in the US, Canada, and China for the S26 and S26 Plus. In other global regions, an Exynos chipset will probably power the S26 and S26 Plus.
The Galaxy S26 series will likely come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage as standard, while 512GB and 1TB storage are expected as well.
The Galaxy S26 phones may get thinner, with the Galaxy S26 Ultra expected to be just 7 mm thick and the Galaxy S26 Edge having a 5.5 mm profile. The base S26 and Plus models could have aluminium frames, while the S26 Ultra and S26 Edge a titanium make.
Regarding optics, there aren’t major changes expected this year. A new primary sensor but with the same 50MP resolution is anticipated for the base and Plus models. The S26 Edge will likely sport the same 200MP main camera, while the S26 Ultra is tipped to get Samsung’s ISOCELL HP2 200MP main sensor featuring a bigger aperture over its predecessor.
The S26 Edge may get a higher-density 4,200mAh battery, even as the S26 Ultra’s battery will likely be the same at 5,000mAh, but with upgraded 60W/65W charging.
The Galaxy S26 Pro, rumoured to replace the base Galaxy S26, could feature a bigger 6.27-inch display and a larger 4,300mAh battery, or Samsung could simply increase the display and battery of the base model. The Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely come with the same 6.9-inch display size.