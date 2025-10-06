Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Models, Launch Date, Price In India, US, Dubai, Camera, Battery, Specs, Features

While details on the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup are thin, the phones will definitely be powered by upgraded chipsets. The Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Galaxy S26 Edge will likely get Snapdragon 8 Elite’s successor under their hood, and the same chipset could also be used in the US, Canada, and China for the S26 and S26 Plus. In other global regions, an Exynos chipset will probably power the S26 and S26 Plus.

The Galaxy S26 series will likely come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage as standard, while 512GB and 1TB storage are expected as well.

The Galaxy S26 phones may get thinner, with the Galaxy S26 Ultra expected to be just 7 mm thick and the Galaxy S26 Edge having a 5.5 mm profile. The base S26 and Plus models could have aluminium frames, while the S26 Ultra and S26 Edge a titanium make.

Regarding optics, there aren’t major changes expected this year. A new primary sensor but with the same 50MP resolution is anticipated for the base and Plus models. The S26 Edge will likely sport the same 200MP main camera, while the S26 Ultra is tipped to get Samsung’s ISOCELL HP2 200MP main sensor featuring a bigger aperture over its predecessor.

The S26 Edge may get a higher-density 4,200mAh battery, even as the S26 Ultra’s battery will likely be the same at 5,000mAh, but with upgraded 60W/65W charging.

The Galaxy S26 Pro, rumoured to replace the base Galaxy S26, could feature a bigger 6.27-inch display and a larger 4,300mAh battery, or Samsung could simply increase the display and battery of the base model. The Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely come with the same 6.9-inch display size.