Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Date: Insiders Zero In On Feb. 25

The initial information regarding the timeline originated from well-known tipster Ice Universe. The tipster claimed that the Galaxy S26 will be unveiled on Feb. 25 and go on sale early March.

The date now carries significantly more weight following a corroboration from another notable tech leaker, Evan Blass. In a definitive post on X, Blass reinforced the Feb. 25 date, stating that the information is “100% correct” and that tech enthusiasts can “take it to the bank.”

This information from two of the industry’s most reliable sources suggests that Samsung has finalised its roadmap for the next Galaxy Unpacked event. At the same time, it’ll be wise to wait for Samsung’s official announcement for its first Galaxy Unpacked of the year.