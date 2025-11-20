Samsung Galaxy S26 Foldable Lineup: Latest Leak Reveals Upcoming Models Of 2026

Samsung's smartphone plans for 2026 are gradually coming into focus following a recent leak of internal model numbers. These details offer an early look at the company's upcoming Galaxy S series, along with its foldable phone offerings.

The leak highlights multiple models in the premium S26 lineup as well as foldables, including the Z Flip 8 FE, signalling a continuation of Samsung's strategy to cater to diverse segments with both traditional and foldable devices.

Typically, Samsung develops and tests its software well ahead of product launches, which accounts for these leaks appearing months before any official announcements.

According to Android Authority, six key model numbers linked to Samsung’s forthcoming smartphones have been spotted through internal testing channels. These models include SM-S942, SM-S947, SM-S948, SM-F971, SM-F776 and SM-F976.

Such model numbers are speculated to be linked to the next-generation Galaxy S26 series as well as their foldable counterparts, hinting at Samsung’s 2026 device lineup, the report added.