Samsung Galaxy S26 Foldable Lineup: Latest Leak Reveals Upcoming Models Of 2026
Samsung Galaxy S26: While three S26 devices appear on the list, they offer no clarity on whether they are Edge or Plus variants.
Samsung's smartphone plans for 2026 are gradually coming into focus following a recent leak of internal model numbers. These details offer an early look at the company's upcoming Galaxy S series, along with its foldable phone offerings.
The leak highlights multiple models in the premium S26 lineup as well as foldables, including the Z Flip 8 FE, signalling a continuation of Samsung's strategy to cater to diverse segments with both traditional and foldable devices.
Typically, Samsung develops and tests its software well ahead of product launches, which accounts for these leaks appearing months before any official announcements.
According to Android Authority, six key model numbers linked to Samsung’s forthcoming smartphones have been spotted through internal testing channels. These models include SM-S942, SM-S947, SM-S948, SM-F971, SM-F776 and SM-F976.
Such model numbers are speculated to be linked to the next-generation Galaxy S26 series as well as their foldable counterparts, hinting at Samsung’s 2026 device lineup, the report added.
The model numbers are believed to correspond to Samsung’s 2026 premium phones, including the Galaxy S26 Pro, an S26 model that could be either the Edge or Plus variant and the S26 Ultra.
Additionally, the lineup likely includes foldable devices such as the Z Flip 8 FE, the standard Z Flip 8 and the Z Fold 8. According to Sammy Fans, an online platform dedicated to Samsung products, two key aspects emerge from the leak.
Firstly, it remains unclear whether Samsung will revive the “Edge” branding for the mid-range S26 model or continue with the “Plus” name, as the company has yet to confirm this decision.
Secondly, the model number for the Z Flip 8 FE has seen an unusual leap, increasing by 210 instead of the typical increment of 10, though the reason behind this sudden jump remains unknown. It's important to remember that the leaked list might not represent the full lineup.
In past years, Samsung has introduced additional models after initial leaks, such as the Galaxy S25 Slim and the Galaxy Flip 7 FE. Fans can expect further information and new device reveals to surface as 2026 draws nearer, reported Sammy Fans.