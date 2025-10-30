Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Revival On The Cards: Report

There have been conflicting leaks about Samsung’s upcoming lineup in the past few weeks. Early reports claimed the company planned to drop the Galaxy S26+ in favour of the Galaxy S26 Edge, but later, some updates suggested the opposite: the Edge model was scrapped and the S26+ returned to the spotlight.

A fresh leak suggests there’s another twist in the tale. According to a report by Galaxy Club, although the original S26 Edge project is off the table, Samsung could be preparing a different handset to take its place. It points to a model codenamed “More Slim” now in development. Intriguingly, the earlier S25 Edge was known internally as “Slim”.

“It's striking that development of the device, codenamed More Slim, started significantly later than that of the phone we long thought was the S26 Edge. In other words, the More Slim is likely not the originally planned S26 Edge,” says Galaxy Club, an online community for Samsung Galaxy smartphone users.

The development of the “More Slim” model doesn’t necessarily clash with reports of the launch of Galaxy S26 Plus, claims Galaxy Club.