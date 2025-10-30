Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Revival On The Cards: Report
News about the Galaxy S26 series remains unclear, but it now appears that an ultra-slim edition is still on the cards, only expected to arrive later than first planned.
There have been conflicting leaks about Samsung’s upcoming lineup in the past few weeks. Early reports claimed the company planned to drop the Galaxy S26+ in favour of the Galaxy S26 Edge, but later, some updates suggested the opposite: the Edge model was scrapped and the S26+ returned to the spotlight.
A fresh leak suggests there’s another twist in the tale. According to a report by Galaxy Club, although the original S26 Edge project is off the table, Samsung could be preparing a different handset to take its place. It points to a model codenamed “More Slim” now in development. Intriguingly, the earlier S25 Edge was known internally as “Slim”.
“It's striking that development of the device, codenamed More Slim, started significantly later than that of the phone we long thought was the S26 Edge. In other words, the More Slim is likely not the originally planned S26 Edge,” says Galaxy Club, an online community for Samsung Galaxy smartphone users.
The development of the “More Slim” model doesn’t necessarily clash with reports of the launch of Galaxy S26 Plus, claims Galaxy Club.
The report suggests that the company felt the S26 Plus still had potential, while the S26 Edge would need an even sleeker redesign to stand out in the lineup in 2026.
Progress on the “More Slim” device is reportedly well behind that of the standard Galaxy S26 models, suggesting that any new Edge variant will be launched much later. This would mirror the pattern seen with the S25 Edge. It’s also uncertain whether the handset will ultimately carry the S26 Edge name, as the codename and current details offer no clear confirmation, the Galaxy Club report added.
It’s still uncertain how the situation will unfold, but the emergence of the “More Slim” device suggests that Samsung hasn’t completely given up on the Edge concept just yet.
A major expectation for the Galaxy S26 Edge is an even slimmer build compared to the S25 Edge. Ideally, Samsung will manage to trim the thickness from around 5.8 mm to roughly 5.5 mm without introducing an exaggerated camera bump that spoils the sleek design, as per PhoneArena.
Amid the run-up to the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge's successor, Samsung still faces risks of repeating last year’s missteps: a delayed release, awkward pricing between the Plus and Ultra variants, and an ongoing struggle to maintain a consistent product identity, reports 9to5Google.