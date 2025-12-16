Samsung Galaxy S26 Camera, Battery, Display, Performance, Price — All About The Base Model

Samsung is set to unveil its Galaxy S26 series in January, and while the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely take the spotlight, there always are many takers for the vanilla model. However, there is mixed news when it comes to the base Galaxy S26.

Recent leaks indicate that Samsung has scaled back some planned upgrades for the base Galaxy S26 to maintain competitive pricing against the iPhone 17, which held its starting price while adding features like 256GB base storage.

Here’s everything we know so far about the base Galaxy S26’s camera, battery, display, pricing, and more.