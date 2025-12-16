Samsung Galaxy S26 Camera, Battery, Display, Performance, Price — All About The Base Model
There is mixed news when it comes to the base Galaxy S26.
Samsung is set to unveil its Galaxy S26 series in January, and while the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely take the spotlight, there always are many takers for the vanilla model. However, there is mixed news when it comes to the base Galaxy S26.
Recent leaks indicate that Samsung has scaled back some planned upgrades for the base Galaxy S26 to maintain competitive pricing against the iPhone 17, which held its starting price while adding features like 256GB base storage.
Here’s everything we know so far about the base Galaxy S26’s camera, battery, display, pricing, and more.
Camera: No Major Hardware Changes
According to reports from South Korean outlet The Elec, Samsung has cancelled intended camera hardware improvements for the base S26. The device is expected to retain the same rear camera setup used since the Galaxy S22: 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP 3x telephoto. The decision reportedly stems from cost pressures after Apple’s pricing strategy for the iPhone 17.
However, camera performance could still improve thanks to potential upgrades to supporting components and advanced image processing from the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset in most regions.
Battery: Modest Capacity Increase
The base Galaxy S26 is rumoured to feature a 4,300mAh battery, up from 4,000mAh in the S25 — a 300mAh boost for potentially better endurance. Charging upgrades may include support for Qi2 magnetic wireless charging (15W) and faster wired options, though specifics for the base model remain unclear.
Display: Size May Or May Not Increase
There are mixed rumours of a slightly larger screen (6.3-inch) for the vanilla model or possibly the same 6.2-inch for better one-handed use. Peak brightness may increase to up to 3,000 nits (from 2,600 nits on the S25) and anti-glare and efficiency may increase with newer panel material (M14).
Performance Boost
Performance gains in the S26 will likely come from the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (global) or Exynos 2600 (select regions), with 12GB RAM as standard. One UI 8 (based on Android 16) will bring Galaxy AI enhancements.
Design Tweaks
Design changes may include a pill-shaped or redesigned camera module, thinner bezels, and possible titanium frames for durability, with IP68 rating.
Pricing
Samsung aims to keep the base S26 starting at around the same price point as the S25 (likely $799) to stay competitive. Base storage may, however, increase to 256GB to match up to the iPhone 17.