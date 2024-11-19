Upcoming Smartphones Early 2025: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Apple iPhone SE 4, Google Pixel 9a, Others
The new year is expected to bring a host of smartphone choices to Indian users. With the release of Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a number of devices are expected to sport Qualcomm’s latest and most advanced system-on-chip, along with impressive features and AI capabilities.
From the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra series and Apple iPhone SE 4 to Google Pixel 9a and Xiaomi 15, here are seven new smartphones to be launched in early 2025.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra series—including Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra—are anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The phone is expected to feature a 6.86-inch screen, a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera with a periscope lens, 16GB of RAM + 256GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. It will also likely boast new Galaxy AI features.
Expected launch: January 2025.
Expected price: Starting around Rs 1,20,000.
OnePlus 13
The OnePlus 13 is anticipated to arrive in India along with its global launch early next year. The phone features the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 6,000mAh battery that supports 50W magnetic wireless charging and 100W fast charging, and a 6.8-inch BOE X2 LTPO Amoled display with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. Its triple camera setup includes a 50MP LYT-808 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens.
Expected launch: January 2025.
Expected price: Starting around Rs 77,000.
Apple iPhone SE 4
The iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to be the most affordable iPhone packed with Apple Intelligence. It is expected to pack the new A18 Bionic chipset, a 6.1-inch OLED display, narrow bezels and a notch design, with the SE series featuring Face ID for the first time. It may have a single 48MP sensor at the back, along with Smart HDR and improvements to Night Mode and video. It may also come with a bigger battery and USB Type-C charging support.
Expected launch: March 2025.
Expected price: Starting around Rs 50,000.
Google Pixel 9a
The Google Pixel 9a is anticipated to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, but reports suggest that the older Exynos 5300 modem may be used to keep costs low. The phone could have 8GB standard RAM with 128GB storage, and will likely feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display supporting 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to have a dual-camera setup (48MP primary wide camera; 13MP ultra-wide camera) on the back, with 13MP front camera. The device could have an in-display fingerprint scanner, although it is unclear whether this will be an optical or Ultrasonic scanner similar to the Pixel 9 series.
Expected launch: March 2025.
Expected price: Starting around Rs 50,000.
Xiaomi 15
The Xiaomi 15 is powered by Qualcomm's next-generation flagship chipset, Snapdragon 8 Elite. Its storage options include 12GB/16GB RAM and internal storage of up to 1TB, and it houses a 5400mAh battery. The smartphone features a 6.36-inch LTPO OLED flat display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Its camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto sensor with up to 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide lens.
Expected launch: January 2025.
Expected price: Starting around Rs 75,000.
Honour Magic 7
After their China launch, the Honour Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro could see a global—along with Indian—launch early next year. The devices are powered by Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets, and come with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. They have a 50MP front cameras, along with 50MP primary sensors and 50MP ultra-wide lens. For dust and water resistance, the phones are rated IP68 and IP69. While the Magic 7 Pro has a 5,850mAh cell, the Magic 7 is powered by a 5,650mAh battery. Both 100W wired and 80W wireless fast charging are supported.
Expected launch: Early 2025.
Expected price: Starting around Rs 56,000.
OPPO Reno 13
OPPO is expected to debut the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro versions in China on Nov. 25, with an India launch early next year. It is anticipated that the Pro version would have a 6.78-inch, quad-curved OLED screen with 1.5K resolution. The phone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset in China, although it may have a different processor in India. The camera setup may comprise a 50MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, along with a 50MP front camera. It may have a more powerful 5,900mAh battery, support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, and IP68/IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.
Expected launch: January 2025.
Expected price: Starting around Rs 35,000.