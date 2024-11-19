Upcoming Smartphones Early 2025: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Apple iPhone SE 4, Google Pixel 9a, Others

The new year is expected to bring a host of smartphone choices to Indian users. With the release of Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a number of devices are expected to sport Qualcomm’s latest and most advanced system-on-chip, along with impressive features and AI capabilities.

From the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra series and Apple iPhone SE 4 to Google Pixel 9a and Xiaomi 15, here are seven new smartphones to be launched in early 2025.