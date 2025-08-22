Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Now Available At Massive Discount On Amazon: Check Details Here
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Discount: Customers can also avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 47,150. The smartphone can be purchased with EMIs starting at Rs 5,527 per month.
If you want to buy a premium phone at a heavy discount, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G could be a suitable choice. The phone is now available at a reduced price with multiple offers on Amazon. With the heavy discount and a cashback offer, you can save nearly Rs 25,000. On top of that, you can also get a discount of up to Rs 47,510 via the exchange offer.
The retail price for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage stands at Rs 1,29,999. However, Amazon is currently selling it for Rs 1,12,900. This helps you to save Rs 17,709 on the purchase. By using an Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card, you can get cashback of Rs 5,645. This raises the overall discount to Rs 23,354 and lowers the phone price to Rs 1,06,645.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G features a 6.9‑inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display that supports a 120 Hz refresh rate. The handset has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Buyers can choose configurations with up to 12 GB of RAM and as much as 1 TB of internal storage. The gadget comes with a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 45 W fast charging.
In terms of photography, the rear module comprises a 200 MP primary sensor, a 50 MP ultra‑wide shooter, a 50 MP telephoto camera and a secondary 10 MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 12 MP camera on the front.
The phone has dimensions of 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm and a weight of 218 g.
It has an IP68 certification, ensuring resistance to both dust and water. Out of the box, the device operates on Android 15-based One UI 7 and introduces a host of new AI-powered tools designed to enhance everyday usability.
Beyond the fresh AI enhancements, the interface retains Samsung’s familiar One UI aesthetic, though it has been refined in several ways.
A notable change is the redesigned control centre: notifications and quick settings are now separated. Swiping down from the left-hand side of the display reveals the notification panel, while dragging down from the right side brings up the Quick Toggles.