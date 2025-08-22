Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Now Available At Massive Discount On Amazon: Check Details Here

If you want to buy a premium phone at a heavy discount, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G could be a suitable choice. The phone is now available at a reduced price with multiple offers on Amazon. With the heavy discount and a cashback offer, you can save nearly Rs 25,000. On top of that, you can also get a discount of up to Rs 47,510 via the exchange offer.

The retail price for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage stands at Rs 1,29,999. However, Amazon is currently selling it for Rs 1,12,900. This helps you to save Rs 17,709 on the purchase. By using an Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card, you can get cashback of Rs 5,645. This raises the overall discount to Rs 23,354 and lowers the phone price to Rs 1,06,645.

Further, customers can also avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 47,150. The smartphone can now be purchased with EMIs starting at Rs 5,527 per month.