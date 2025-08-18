Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Renders Leak Reveals Design And Colour Options

Samsung is preparing to unveil the Galaxy S25 FE as the follow-up to last year’s S24 FE. Over the past few weeks, the phone has caught the attention of tech enthusiasts with several leaks offering hints about what users can expect in terms of specifications and features.

The latest leak goes a step further, showcasing renders of the device that highlight key design details and paint a clearer picture of its appearance. Interestingly, the S25 FE is also expected to borrow some of the exclusive colour finishes first seen on the main Galaxy S25 lineup.

According to Android Headlines, the smartphone is expected to arrive in four colour variants: Black, Navy, Icy Blue and White. What makes this particularly noteworthy is the addition of a White variant, which hasn’t been offered across the standard Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus models.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to run on the Exynos 2400 chipset, which brings a minor upgrade over last year’s Exynos 2400e. It is tipped to include 8 GB of RAM and storage variants of 128 GB and 256 GB. The phone could house a 4,900 mAh battery, backed by 45 W wired fast charging support.