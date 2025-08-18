Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Renders Leak Reveals Design And Colour Options
The device is expected to run on an Exynos 2400 processor.
Samsung is preparing to unveil the Galaxy S25 FE as the follow-up to last year’s S24 FE. Over the past few weeks, the phone has caught the attention of tech enthusiasts with several leaks offering hints about what users can expect in terms of specifications and features.
The latest leak goes a step further, showcasing renders of the device that highlight key design details and paint a clearer picture of its appearance. Interestingly, the S25 FE is also expected to borrow some of the exclusive colour finishes first seen on the main Galaxy S25 lineup.
According to Android Headlines, the smartphone is expected to arrive in four colour variants: Black, Navy, Icy Blue and White. What makes this particularly noteworthy is the addition of a White variant, which hasn’t been offered across the standard Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus models.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to run on the Exynos 2400 chipset, which brings a minor upgrade over last year’s Exynos 2400e. It is tipped to include 8 GB of RAM and storage variants of 128 GB and 256 GB. The phone could house a 4,900 mAh battery, backed by 45 W wired fast charging support.
Samsung is expected to give the S25 FE a large 6.7‑inch AMOLED display with ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh and tough Gorilla Glass protection. This means brighter colours, smoother scrolling and better durability for daily use.
The S25 FE is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup: a 50 MP OIS main lens, a 12 MP ultra‑wide-angle sensor, and an 8 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. A 12 MP front camera is expected for selfies and video calls.
The device is expected to be launched with One UI 8 based on Android 16, enhanced with Galaxy AI features. As per SamMobile, the handset is expected to receive long-term software support, with Android version upgrades and security fixes being rolled out for up to seven years.
The handset reportedly measures 161.3 × 76.6 × 7.4 mm, weighs 190g and carries IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.
The report suggests that Samsung is likely to unveil the smartphone on Sept. 4, coinciding with its upcoming press event at IFA (Innovation for all). However, the company has not made any official announcement yet.