Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Now On Sale — Check Price In India, Offers, Specs, Features

The Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Amoled screen that offers a peak refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus.

The device is powered by the Exynos 2400 4nm processor, which provides good performance, smooth app transitions, and efficient power consumption. It comes with Android 16 out-of-the-box and runs on One UI 8 skin, offering seven generations of software updates along with seven years of security patches.

In terms of photography, the Galaxy S25 FE sports three rear cameras, including a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, it has a 12MP front camera.

The Galaxy S25 FE packs a 4,900mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It has a slender profile measuring just 7.4 mm and a weight of 190 gm and comes with an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water.

Additionally, the Galaxy S25 FE is packed with powerful Galaxy AI features like Gemini Live, Now Bar, Now Brief, and Circle to Search with Google, while also including AI-enhanced camera capabilities and editing tools such as Generative Edit, Photo Assist, Portrait Studio, Audio Eraser, Instant Slow-mo, and Auto Trim.

The phone comes in four colour variants: Icy Blue, Jet Black, Navy, and White.