Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Now On Sale — Check Price In India, Offers, Specs, Features
Samsung is offering a host of offers on the Galaxy S25 FE, including cashbacks, interest-free EMI, and more.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, which was recently launched, is now on sale in India. The latest “Fan Edition” smartphone from Samsung was unveiled on Sept. 15, featuring an Exynos processor, triple rear camera configuration, and new Galaxy AI features.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price In India, Special Offers, Availability
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE’s price in India is Rs 59,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, with 8GB + 256GB costing Rs 65,999 and 8GB + 512GB priced at Rs 77,999.
Buyers can receive a discount of Rs 4,000 on the Galaxy Buds 3 FE when purchasing the new Galaxy S25 FE. Additionally, customers can enjoy a cashback of Rs 5,000 when paying with debit and credit cards, along with the option of a 24-month zero-interest EMI plan. A two-year screen protection plan is also available for Rs 4,199.
The Galaxy S25 FE can be purchased through Samsung’s website, exclusive outlets, authorised offline retailers, and various e-commerce platforms.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specs And Features
The Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Amoled screen that offers a peak refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus.
The device is powered by the Exynos 2400 4nm processor, which provides good performance, smooth app transitions, and efficient power consumption. It comes with Android 16 out-of-the-box and runs on One UI 8 skin, offering seven generations of software updates along with seven years of security patches.
In terms of photography, the Galaxy S25 FE sports three rear cameras, including a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, it has a 12MP front camera.
The Galaxy S25 FE packs a 4,900mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It has a slender profile measuring just 7.4 mm and a weight of 190 gm and comes with an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water.
Additionally, the Galaxy S25 FE is packed with powerful Galaxy AI features like Gemini Live, Now Bar, Now Brief, and Circle to Search with Google, while also including AI-enhanced camera capabilities and editing tools such as Generative Edit, Photo Assist, Portrait Studio, Audio Eraser, Instant Slow-mo, and Auto Trim.
The phone comes in four colour variants: Icy Blue, Jet Black, Navy, and White.