Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Leaks: Will It Feature 4,900 mAh Battery? Here’s What To Expect

The leak suggests that the upcoming Galaxy S25 FE might ship with Samsung’s Exynos 2400 chip alongside a 4,900 mAh battery that could handle 45 W fast charging. While this matches earlier rumours about its battery size, some past reports had hinted it might feature the Exynos 2400e instead.

The upcoming Galaxy S25 FE is rumoured to handle heat more efficiently, offering about 13% better cooling than last year’s edition. Photography fans can look forward to three cameras on the rear panel: a 50 MP primary lens, a 12 MP ultra‑wide and an 8 MP telephoto with 3x zoom. On the front, a 12 MP camera is expected to take care of selfies and video chats.

The Galaxy S25 FE is rumoured to run the latest Android 16 with Samsung’s One UI 8 on top, bringing the same AI‑powered Galaxy features found in its newer smartphones. The handset may also carry an IP68 certification, ensuring resistance to water and dust. Wi‑Fi 6E support is said to enhance connectivity options.

A recent report suggests that Samsung may unveil the Galaxy S25 FE on Sept. 4 this year. The handset is expected to carry a starting price tag of around €679, which translates to nearly Rs 69,500 in the Indian market.