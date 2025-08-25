Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Leaks: Will It Feature 4,900 mAh Battery? Here’s What To Expect
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be equipped with an Exynos 2400 SoC chipset.
Speculation around the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has been growing, with leaks and rumours hinting at what to expect from the upcoming ‘Fan Edition’ smartphone. Fresh renders circulating online have offered a look at the design of the upcoming model. However, Samsung has yet to announce either its launch plans or confirm the authenticity of these details.
A tipster has hinted that the follow‑up to last year’s Galaxy S24 FE may come in five colours and carry upgraded specifications.
âï¸Galaxy S25 FE— Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) August 20, 2025
ð¥6.7" Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz
ð¥GG Victus+ Front&back
ð¥1900 nits
ð¥Exynos 2400
ð¥Cooling is 13% better
ð¥50MP+ 8MP (Telephoto 3x)+ 12MP U.Wide)+ 12MP front
ð¥4,900mAh. 45W
ð¥One UI 8,IP68,WiFi 6e
ð¥All features AI
ð¥Colors: Navy,Dark Blue,Light Blue, Black,White pic.twitter.com/EMUJefeXt2
Industry tipster Ahmed Qwaider, through a post on X, has shared what he claims are the key specifications of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 FE, along with details about its colour options.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Expected Colours
According to him, the handset could arrive in shades of navy, dark blue, light blue, black and white. This information matches details in an earlier report by Nieuwe Mobiel.
According to the leak, the Galaxy S25 FE may come with a 6.7‑inch Dynamic AMOLED screen supporting a 120 Hz refresh rate and offering peak brightness of up to 1,900 nits. Both the front and back of the smartphone are expected to have Gorilla Glass Victus+ for added durability.
The leak suggests that the upcoming Galaxy S25 FE might ship with Samsung’s Exynos 2400 chip alongside a 4,900 mAh battery that could handle 45 W fast charging. While this matches earlier rumours about its battery size, some past reports had hinted it might feature the Exynos 2400e instead.
The upcoming Galaxy S25 FE is rumoured to handle heat more efficiently, offering about 13% better cooling than last year’s edition. Photography fans can look forward to three cameras on the rear panel: a 50 MP primary lens, a 12 MP ultra‑wide and an 8 MP telephoto with 3x zoom. On the front, a 12 MP camera is expected to take care of selfies and video chats.
The Galaxy S25 FE is rumoured to run the latest Android 16 with Samsung’s One UI 8 on top, bringing the same AI‑powered Galaxy features found in its newer smartphones. The handset may also carry an IP68 certification, ensuring resistance to water and dust. Wi‑Fi 6E support is said to enhance connectivity options.
A recent report suggests that Samsung may unveil the Galaxy S25 FE on Sept. 4 this year. The handset is expected to carry a starting price tag of around €679, which translates to nearly Rs 69,500 in the Indian market.