Samsung Galaxy S25 FE May Launch This Month — Check Specs, Price; Tri-Fold Phone, XR Headset Coming Soon
The Galaxy S25 FE may sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP front-facing camera.
Samsung is set to unveil a range of major products in the remaining months of this year. The Korean tech major, during its presentation of the financial results for the second quarter, confirmed that its Galaxy S25 FE smartphone, tri-fold smartphone, and Project Moohan extended reality headset will be arriving soon.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch Date, Specs, Features, Price
In the earnings call for Q2 2025, Daniel Araujo, the vice president of Samsung’s Mobile Experience division, mentioned that the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to launch sooner than expected.
Notably, the Galaxy S24 FE was released in late September 2024. If the Galaxy S25 FE is to launch sooner than that, it may debut globally in August or early September, according to estimates.
The Galaxy S25 FE is likely have an Exynos 2400 chipset at its heart, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It is expected to run on One UI 8.
In terms of camera capabilities, the Galaxy S25 FE may sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP front-facing camera. It is tipped to pack a 4,900mAh battery as well. The device could be available in jet black, icy blue, navy, and white colours.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price in India is anticipated to be around Rs 62,990.
‘Galaxy Z TriFold’, XR Headset Launching In October
Samsung also revealed that its much anticipated tri-fold smartphone and XR headset, referred to as Project Moohan, are scheduled for launch in the second half of 2025. The XR headset was recently seen on Geekbench featuring a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 processor.
Samsung’s tri-fold smartphone could be branded as Galaxy Z TriFold and launch in the global markets come October. Previous reports suggested that the device might be named the Samsung G Fold.