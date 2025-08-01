Samsung Galaxy S25 FE May Launch This Month — Check Specs, Price; Tri-Fold Phone, XR Headset Coming Soon

In the earnings call for Q2 2025, Daniel Araujo, the vice president of Samsung’s Mobile Experience division, mentioned that the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to launch sooner than expected.

Notably, the Galaxy S24 FE was released in late September 2024. If the Galaxy S25 FE is to launch sooner than that, it may debut globally in August or early September, according to estimates.

The Galaxy S25 FE is likely have an Exynos 2400 chipset at its heart, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It is expected to run on One UI 8.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Galaxy S25 FE may sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP front-facing camera. It is tipped to pack a 4,900mAh battery as well. The device could be available in jet black, icy blue, navy, and white colours.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price in India is anticipated to be around Rs 62,990.