Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 Specs Leaked Before Sept. 4 Launch — Check Prices Too

The Galaxy S25 FE was initially listed on the website of Portuguese retailer MediaMarkt. A recent report from Android Headlines has verified the specifications provided in the listing.

Under its hood, the S25 FE is anticipated to be equipped with the Exynos 2400 chipset. In terms of optics, the S25 FE is expected to feature a triple camera setup. The primary camera is likely to be a 50MP sensor with optical image stabilisation, accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto. For selfies, a 12MP front camera is expected.

The S25 FE will likely feature a 6.7-inch Amoled display with a 120Hz refresh rate and reinforced with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. The device will probably come with a 4,900mAh battery that supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The design of the Galaxy S25 FE will align with that of the other models in the S25 series. As per leaks, it will be available in four colours: Navy, Jetblack, White, and Icyblue.

The Galaxy S25 FE’s price could be $650 for the 128GB model and $710 for the 256GB variant, aligning with that of the S24 FE.