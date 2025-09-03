Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 Specs Leaked Before Sept. 4 Launch — Check Prices Too
The S25 FE is expected to feature a triple camera setup.
Samsung is set to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event on Sept. 4. During this launch, the company is anticipated to introduce the Galaxy S25 FE, the newest addition to the Galaxy S25 lineup, along with the AI-powered Galaxy Tab S11.
Just before the launch, leaks have in a manner confirmed what’s coming in terms of specs and features of the Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specs, Features, Price
The Galaxy S25 FE was initially listed on the website of Portuguese retailer MediaMarkt. A recent report from Android Headlines has verified the specifications provided in the listing.
Under its hood, the S25 FE is anticipated to be equipped with the Exynos 2400 chipset. In terms of optics, the S25 FE is expected to feature a triple camera setup. The primary camera is likely to be a 50MP sensor with optical image stabilisation, accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto. For selfies, a 12MP front camera is expected.
The S25 FE will likely feature a 6.7-inch Amoled display with a 120Hz refresh rate and reinforced with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. The device will probably come with a 4,900mAh battery that supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.
The design of the Galaxy S25 FE will align with that of the other models in the S25 series. As per leaks, it will be available in four colours: Navy, Jetblack, White, and Icyblue.
The Galaxy S25 FE’s price could be $650 for the 128GB model and $710 for the 256GB variant, aligning with that of the S24 FE.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Specs, Features, Price
Samsung will introduce two models in its flagship tablet series this year: the standard Tab S11 and the Tab S11 Ultra. Polish retailers Komputronik and X-Kom listed both tablets, indicating that they will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus chipset.
The standard Tab S11 is anticipated to feature an 11-inch Amoled display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a single 13MP rear camera. The Tab S11 Ultra is expected to boast a larger 14.6-inch Amoled screen. The Ultra variant is also set to include a dual rear camera configuration consisting of a 13MP primary lens and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It appears that Samsung has reduced the size of the notch on the Ultra model by utilising only one front camera.
The Tab S11 is anticipated to be priced at $860, while the Tab S11 Ultra is expected to start at around $1,200.