Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 Series Launched: Check Specs, Features, Camera, Battery, Prices

The design of the Galaxy S25 FE matches that of the other devices in the S25 lineup. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Amoled display with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and Vision Booster, with the screen protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus.

The S25 FE comes equipped with triple rear cameras, including a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 12MP front-facing camera.

Powering the S25 FE is the Exynos 2400 4nm chipset, which delivers smooth performance, app switching, and power efficiency. It comes with Android 16 out-of-the-box and runs One UI 8. The S25 FE comes with seven generations of software upgrades and seven years of security updates.

The S25 FE houses a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.

The S25 FE also comes with a host of Galaxy AI features, including Gemini Live, Now Bar, Now Brief, and Circle to Search with Google. It also boasts AI-powered camera and editing features such as Photo Assist, Generative Edit, Portrait Studio, Instant Slow-mo, Audio Eraser, and Auto Trim.

The S25 FE has a slim profile of 7.4 mm and weighs 190 gm. The phone has an IP68 rating for dust and water protection. It is offered in four colour options: Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy and White.

Price will be updated soon.