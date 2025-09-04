Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 Series Launched: Check Specs, Features, Camera, Battery, Prices
There are two models in the tab lineup: Tab S11 and the Tab S11 Ultra.
At the Galaxy Event today, Samsung introduced the newest member of the Galaxy S25 smartphone family: the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. With the Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung intends to draw more users to the Galaxy ecosystem and explore premium features at a lower price than the flagship S25 range.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specs, Features, Price
The design of the Galaxy S25 FE matches that of the other devices in the S25 lineup. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Amoled display with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and Vision Booster, with the screen protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus.
The S25 FE comes equipped with triple rear cameras, including a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 12MP front-facing camera.
Powering the S25 FE is the Exynos 2400 4nm chipset, which delivers smooth performance, app switching, and power efficiency. It comes with Android 16 out-of-the-box and runs One UI 8. The S25 FE comes with seven generations of software upgrades and seven years of security updates.
The S25 FE houses a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.
The S25 FE also comes with a host of Galaxy AI features, including Gemini Live, Now Bar, Now Brief, and Circle to Search with Google. It also boasts AI-powered camera and editing features such as Photo Assist, Generative Edit, Portrait Studio, Instant Slow-mo, Audio Eraser, and Auto Trim.
The S25 FE has a slim profile of 7.4 mm and weighs 190 gm. The phone has an IP68 rating for dust and water protection. It is offered in four colour options: Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy and White.
Price will be updated soon.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Specs, Features, Price
Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Tab S11 series comprising the Tab S11 and the Tab S11 Ultra.
The standard Galaxy Tab S11 has an 11-inch Amoled display featuring a 120Hz max refresh rate. The standard variant also comes with a single 13MP rear camera and 12MP ultrawide front camera.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra sports a larger 14.6-inch Amoled screen. The Ultra version also features a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens, along with a 12MP ultrawide front camera.