Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 Expected At Galaxy Unpacked On Sept. 4 — Check Launch Time, How To Watch

The event is scheduled on Sept. 4 at 3 p.m. (IST). The livestream of the event will be available on the official website, samsung.com, and Samsung’s YouTube channel.

Samsung has also extended invitations to attendees at Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) 2025 in Berlin, Germany, where it will hold a press briefing and present its products at exhibition booths.

Scheduled just before the Apple event, the launch will bring fresh updates to the Galaxy family. And if the rumours about a tri‑fold phone are true, Samsung might just steal some of the buzz from Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series.

This will mark Samsung’s fourth Galaxy Unpacked event in 2025. Several launches are anticipated at the event and speculation points towards the Galaxy Tab S11 series, the much-talked-about tri‑fold smartphone and the Galaxy S25 FE.