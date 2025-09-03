Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 Expected At Galaxy Unpacked On Sept. 4 — Check Launch Time, How To Watch
The company will unveil the latest addition to the Galaxy S25 lineup at the event.
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on Sept. 4. At the launch event, the company is expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 FE, the latest model in the Galaxy S25 range, alongside a brand-new series of high-end AI-enabled tablets.
The event is scheduled on Sept. 4 at 3 p.m. (IST). The livestream of the event will be available on the official website, samsung.com, and Samsung’s YouTube channel.
Samsung has also extended invitations to attendees at Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) 2025 in Berlin, Germany, where it will hold a press briefing and present its products at exhibition booths.
Scheduled just before the Apple event, the launch will bring fresh updates to the Galaxy family. And if the rumours about a tri‑fold phone are true, Samsung might just steal some of the buzz from Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series.
This will mark Samsung’s fourth Galaxy Unpacked event in 2025. Several launches are anticipated at the event and speculation points towards the Galaxy Tab S11 series, the much-talked-about tri‑fold smartphone and the Galaxy S25 FE.
Rumours suggest the Galaxy Tab S11 could sport an Amoled screen, 12GB RAM and MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chip, moving away from Snapdragon this time. The Tab S11 Ultra is expected to bring the same core specs but with a larger display, more RAM (up to 16GB) and a bigger 11,600mAh battery for extra backup.
The Korean electronics giant is anticipated to introduce the Galaxy S25 FE as a cost-effective alternative within the S25 series. The smartphone will reportedly maintain much of the S24 FE’s design and features, but with three notable upgrades: a sharper 12MP front camera replacing the older 10MP unit, a bigger 4,900mAh battery, and quicker wired charging support.