Samsung Galaxy S25 FE And Apple iPhone 16e Comparison Of Specs, Features, Prices
The all-new Galaxy S25 FE goes head-to-head with Apple’s lower-priced iPhone, the iPhone 16e, which was launched earlier this year.
Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S25 FE, providing premium features at a more affordable price point compared to the flagship S25 series. The Galaxy S25 FE goes head-to-head with Apple's lower-priced iPhone, the iPhone 16e, which was launched earlier this year.
Here’s a comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and the Apple iPhone 16e basis their specs, features, and prices.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Vs Apple iPhone 16e: Processor And Performance
The iPhone 16e is equipped with the latest A18 Bionic 3nm chip, which offers one of the best CPU and GPU speeds and smoother app launches and multitasking. The Galaxy S25 FE comes with the Exynos 2400 4nm processor, which lags in overall performance when compared to Apple’s advanced chipset.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Vs Apple iPhone 16e: Camera
The iPhone 16e has a single 48MP Fusion rear camera that includes a built-in 2x telephoto lens, along with a front-facing 12MP front camera. The Galaxy S25 FE features three rear cameras — 50MP main sensor with OIS, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto — plus a 12MP selfie shooter.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Vs Apple iPhone 16e: Display
The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with an edge-to-edge appearance. The Galaxy S25 FE has a much bigger 6.7-inch full HD+ Amoled display that supports a peak refresh rate of 120Hz.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Vs Apple iPhone 16e: Battery
The iPhone 16e packs a smaller battery (4,005mAh) as compared to the Galaxy S25 FE (4,900mAh).
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Vs Apple iPhone 16e: Safety And Durability
The iPhone 16e is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance and comes with Ceramic Shield display protection. The S25 FE, too, has an IP68 rating with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus screen guard.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Vs Apple iPhone 16e: Thickness And Weight
The Galaxy S25 FE is slimmer than the iPhone 16e (7.4 mm vs. 7.8 mm, respectively) but also heavier (190 gm vs. 172 gm).
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Vs Apple iPhone 16e: AI Features
While the iPhone 16e has Apple Intelligence features like Writing Tools, Clean Up, Image Playground, Genmoji, and Image Wand, the Galaxy S25 FE has a more expansive AI suite, including Gemini Live, Now Bar, Now Brief, Circle to Search, along with camera capabilities like Photo Assist, Portrait Studio, Generative Edit, Audio Eraser, Instant Slow-mo, and more.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Vs Apple iPhone 16e: Price
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE’s price starts at $650 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs $710. The iPhone 16e was launched at $599, but is now available at discounts.
Both devices have their unique propositions. In sheer performance and efficiency, the Apple iPhone 16e leads, and its lower price makes it a smart buy. When it comes to display size, camera pack, and AI-powered capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE definitely has an edge.