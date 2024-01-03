Samsung Places AI At Forefront As 2024 Phone Launches Kick Off

More than a billion smartphones with built-in generative AI are expected to be shipped by the end of 2027, according to Counterpoint Research estimates. OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Dall-E tools, which generate text or visual responses to users’ queries, are at the forefront of a generative-AI wave that’s swept across the tech industry — and helped make Nvidia Corp. a trillion-dollar company by providing the key AI-training accelerators. The next step in advancing the technology is to integrate it into devices, as US chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. has touted over the past year.