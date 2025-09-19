Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price Cut Will Be Unmissable During Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale

Business NewsTechnologySamsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price Cut Will Be Unmissable During Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale
Despite being a year and a half old, the Galaxy S24 Ultra remains a powerful device.

19 Sep 2025, 01:29 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will drop to its lowest-ever price of below Rs 72,000 during Amazon's upcoming Great Indian Festival Sale. (Source: Samsung)</p></div>
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, one of the best smartphones on the market since its launch in January 2024, is set to become more accessible than ever. The device will reportedly be available for its lowest-ever price during the highly anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, which kicks off on Sept. 23.

This festive season deal offers a perfect opportunity for tech enthusiasts to own a premium device at a significantly reduced price, making it an irresistible proposition.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price Cut On Amazon

Samsung's former flagship S24 Ultra is hitting its lowest-ever price on Amazon. The starting model of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, is priced at Rs 1,34,999 on Amazon. When the sale starts, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be sold on Amazon for a jaw-dropping Rs 71,999.

While the base price in itself is a steal, shoppers can also look forward to additional bank discounts and attractive exchange offers on the smartphone, potentially bringing the final price down even further. This aggressive pricing makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra a fierce competitor in the market, even against much newer devices.

Why Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Stands As A Powerhouse

Despite being a year and a half old, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra remains a technological marvel. It is powered by the high-performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, delivering a seamless experience for everything from daily tasks to heavy gaming.

One of the standout features of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is its versatile quad-camera system, led by a stunning 200MP main sensor that captures incredible detail and clarity.

The vibrant 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, complemented by its signature S Pen and powerful Galaxy AI features, ensures that the S24 Ultra continues to offer a premium, unparalleled user experience.

