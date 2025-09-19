Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price Cut Will Be Unmissable During Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, one of the best smartphones on the market since its launch in January 2024, is set to become more accessible than ever. The device will reportedly be available for its lowest-ever price during the highly anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, which kicks off on Sept. 23.

This festive season deal offers a perfect opportunity for tech enthusiasts to own a premium device at a significantly reduced price, making it an irresistible proposition.