Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price Cut On Flipkart — Over Rs 50,000 In Savings On Offer

From Samsung’s lineup, the Galaxy S24 Ultra stands out for its premium vibe and robust performance, driven by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for seamless multitasking and app handling.

Cameras are a highlight, led by a 200MP main sensor enhanced by ProVisual Engine, which is paired with a 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP front camera for versatile, pro-grade shots.

A 5,000mAh battery powers the Galaxy S24 Ultra through the day, supported by 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. The 6.8-inch Dynamic Amoled 2X display has a 120Hz peak refresh rate, boasts Corning Gorilla Armor protection, and pairs with a tough titanium frame plus IP68 dust/water resistance.

Galaxy AI capabilities, including Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Photo Assist, Drawing Assist, Interpreter, and AI-enhanced imaging, further make the Galaxy S24 Ultra more powerful and capable.

At this value-packed price, the feature-rich Galaxy S24 Ultra is an unbeatable steal.