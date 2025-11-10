Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price Cut On Flipkart — Over Rs 50,000 In Savings On Offer
Flipkart is offering one of the steepest discounts yet on Samsung’s previous-generation flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra — ideal for anyone eyeing a high-end upgrade with flagship-level prowess.
As a one-year-old powerhouse, it delivers reliable speed, great optics, sleek design, and cutting-edge capabilities, and this Flipkart promotion sweetens the pot even more. You can grab the Galaxy S24 Ultra with total savings exceeding Rs 50,000. Here’s the breakdown of the Flipkart offer.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price Cut On Flipkart
Discount: The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now priced at Rs 86,430, a solid Rs 48,569 (35%) reduction from its launch price of Rs 1,34,999.
Cashback: Sweetening the deal further is a 5% cashback, up to Rs 4,000, with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Flipkart SBI Credit Card.
Exchange Offers: Plus, the exchange programme lets you trade in your old phone for up to Rs 60,200 off, based on its model, condition, and location — potentially pushing your overall savings beyond Rs 50,000.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Standout Specs And Features
From Samsung’s lineup, the Galaxy S24 Ultra stands out for its premium vibe and robust performance, driven by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for seamless multitasking and app handling.
Cameras are a highlight, led by a 200MP main sensor enhanced by ProVisual Engine, which is paired with a 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP front camera for versatile, pro-grade shots.
A 5,000mAh battery powers the Galaxy S24 Ultra through the day, supported by 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. The 6.8-inch Dynamic Amoled 2X display has a 120Hz peak refresh rate, boasts Corning Gorilla Armor protection, and pairs with a tough titanium frame plus IP68 dust/water resistance.
Galaxy AI capabilities, including Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Photo Assist, Drawing Assist, Interpreter, and AI-enhanced imaging, further make the Galaxy S24 Ultra more powerful and capable.
At this value-packed price, the feature-rich Galaxy S24 Ultra is an unbeatable steal.