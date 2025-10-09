Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets Rs 59,000 Straight Price Cut On Amazon, Other Offers As Well
Amazon is selling Samsung’s former flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra for one of its lowest prices ever during the Great Indian Festival. For those looking to upgrade to a premium, powerful smartphone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a great choice.
It’s just a one-generation-old flagship with proven performance, a great camera set, elegant make, and top-end features. The discount on Amazon makes the smartphone deal even sweeter.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Amazon Offer
Amazon is presently offering a tempting 44% straight discount on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, bringing the price down from Rs 1,34,999 to Rs 75,749. There are further ways to save even more.
Cashback: Using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, Prime members can earn 5% cashback, while other customers can get 3%.
No-Cost EMI: Additionally, you can save up to Rs 3,412 in interest by using select credit cards.
Bank Offers: There are up to Rs 1,000 additional savings to be made using credit cards from banks such as Axis Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, RBL Bank, and more.
Exchange Offers: Depending on the condition of your previous smartphone, you can exchange it for a jaw-dropping up to Rs 47,000 off.
Why Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Is A Great Buy
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a former flagship from the Samsung stable, offering great performance and a premium smartphone experience. Under its hood is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which provides smooth and efficient performance, app-switching, and multitasking.
In the optics department, the Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a powerful 200MP primary camera with ProVisual Engine, along with a 50MP 5x zoom lens, 10MP 3x zoom lens, 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 12MP selfie shooter.
Its 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support ensures the device easily lasts the day. The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Amoled display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Armor display protection, a durable titanium build, and IP68 rating for protection against water and dust.
It has a host of Galaxy AI features, such as Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Photo Assist, Drawing Assist, Interpreter, and AI-powered camera.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra, packing top-notch features, is a great bargain at this price. However, the offer is limited, so grab before its gone.