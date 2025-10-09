Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets Rs 59,000 Straight Price Cut On Amazon, Other Offers As Well

Amazon is presently offering a tempting 44% straight discount on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, bringing the price down from Rs 1,34,999 to Rs 75,749. There are further ways to save even more.

Cashback: Using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, Prime members can earn 5% cashback, while other customers can get 3%.

No-Cost EMI: Additionally, you can save up to Rs 3,412 in interest by using select credit cards.

Bank Offers: There are up to Rs 1,000 additional savings to be made using credit cards from banks such as Axis Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, RBL Bank, and more.

Exchange Offers: Depending on the condition of your previous smartphone, you can exchange it for a jaw-dropping up to Rs 47,000 off.