Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets Huge Rs 60,000 Discount As Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Launch Nears

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now offered on Amazon at an incredible 33% discount straight, bringing its price down from Rs 1,34,999 to Rs 89,999. That’s not all — you can save further as well.

Cashback: Prime members receive 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, while other users get 3% cashback.

No-Cost EMI: You can also save up to Rs 4,052 interest with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

Exchange Offers: Furthermore, you can get almost Rs 60,000 off by exchanging your old smartphone (depending on its make/model and condition), bringing the price incredibly down to Rs 74,999.

It’s a steal at this price!