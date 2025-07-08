Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets Huge Rs 60,000 Discount As Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Launch Nears
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, one of the leading smartphones in the Galaxy series, is now being offered at a huge markdown from its initial retail price.
With the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 just a day away, Samsung’s flagship device from 2024 is seeing a massive price cut on Amazon. If you’re looking for a flagship-grade experience, premium design, advanced camera set, and top-tier features at a lower price, the S24 Ultra is worth considering.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Offer On Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now offered on Amazon at an incredible 33% discount straight, bringing its price down from Rs 1,34,999 to Rs 89,999. That’s not all — you can save further as well.
Cashback: Prime members receive 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, while other users get 3% cashback.
No-Cost EMI: You can also save up to Rs 4,052 interest with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.
Exchange Offers: Furthermore, you can get almost Rs 60,000 off by exchanging your old smartphone (depending on its make/model and condition), bringing the price incredibly down to Rs 74,999.
It’s a steal at this price!
Why Choose Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra?
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is just a one-generation-old flagship from Samsung with great performance and power. Here are its standout features:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage options.
200MP camera with ProVisual Engine, 50MP 5x zoom lens, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP 3x zoom lens, along with 12MP selfie shooter.
5000mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.
6.8-inch Quad HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Tough titanium frame, Corning Gorilla Armor, and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.
Galaxy AI features like Live Translate, Circle to Search, Chat Assist, AI-powered camera, and more.