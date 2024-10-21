Samsung Galaxy Ring: An AI-Powered Health Tracker On Your Finger
The Samsung Galaxy Ring is supported by Galaxy AI.
Samsung launched its Galaxy Ring in India last week. The latest addition to the wearable portfolio is central to Samsung's vision for Galaxy AI to enhance digital health. According to Samsung, Galaxy Ring features advanced sensors providing insights to users about lifestyle patterns and help them manage health goals.
AI On Your Finger
The ring is powered by Samsung’s proprietary Health AI. When a user wears it, the technology works in the background and delivers real-time insights, personalised recommendations and wellness tips. Data and insights are integrated into Samsung Health platform, which users can access without a subscription.
The Galaxy Ring uses a sleep AI algorithm to analyse a user's sleep and offer Sleep Score and snoring analysis. It tracks metrics like movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart and respiratory rate, providing an analysis of overall sleep quality.
Galaxy AI generates a detailed health report that includes metrics like Energy Score to enhance consumer's awareness of the ways their health influences daily life. This score is calculated by evaluating physical and mental capacity across four factors: sleep, activity, sleeping heart rate and sleeping heart rate variability.
There is also a Wellness Tips feature, which provides personalised insights according to a user's goals. Heart rate monitoring provides alerts to users for high/low heart rates. The device can auto-detect workouts (walking/running) as well as give alerts if users are inactive.
Galaxy Smartphone users can also activate Gesture controls (like double pinch) on Galaxy Ring to easily take photos or dismiss alarms.
Design, Durability And Colours
The ring features a concave design and will be available in nine different sizes, ranging from Size 5 to Size 13. Weighing 2.3 grams for Size 5 with a width of 7 mm, Galaxy Ring is quite lightweight and is designed for all-day wear. The weight varies with size, going up to 3 grams for Size 13.
The wearable offers up to seven days of battery life. The charging case has a clamshell design, giving the look of a jewellery box, and features LED lighting to indicate charging status.
To enhance durability, Samsung has added a titanium finish to the ring. The device is IP68 water- and dust-resistant and can withstand depths of up to 100 metres with its 10ATM rating, according to the company.
There are three colour choices: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold.
Pricing And Availability
Galaxy Ring starts at Rs 38,999 and will be available on Samsung.com, select retail stores, Amazon and Flipkart.