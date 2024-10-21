Samsung Galaxy Ring: An AI-Powered Health Tracker On Your Finger

The ring is powered by Samsung’s proprietary Health AI. When a user wears it, the technology works in the background and delivers real-time insights, personalised recommendations and wellness tips. Data and insights are integrated into Samsung Health platform, which users can access without a subscription.

The Galaxy Ring uses a sleep AI algorithm to analyse a user's sleep and offer Sleep Score and snoring analysis. It tracks metrics like movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart and respiratory rate, providing an analysis of overall sleep quality.

Galaxy AI generates a detailed health report that includes metrics like Energy Score to enhance consumer's awareness of the ways their health influences daily life. This score is calculated by evaluating physical and mental capacity across four factors: sleep, activity, sleeping heart rate and sleeping heart rate variability.

There is also a Wellness Tips feature, which provides personalised insights according to a user's goals. Heart rate monitoring provides alerts to users for high/low heart rates. The device can auto-detect workouts (walking/running) as well as give alerts if users are inactive.

Galaxy Smartphone users can also activate Gesture controls (like double pinch) on Galaxy Ring to easily take photos or dismiss alarms.