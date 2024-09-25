Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G Launched: Check Out Design, Camera, Features And Pricing
Samsung has launched the Galaxy M55s 5G in India. The latest smartphone in the Galaxy M-series features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, Super AMOLED+ display, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 50-megapixel selfie camera.
Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G Design, Features And Specs
The phone, resembling the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G, has a fusion-style design, sporting a dual-textured finish on the back panel. Coral Green and Thunder Black are the two colour options available. The phone measures 7.8mm in width and 180 grams in weight.
The smartphone, powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, comes with an 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB options. The M55s features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness level of 1,000nits. It incorporates Samsung's Vision Booster technology, which improves viewing in bright outdoor environments.
It boasts features such as Voice Focus, which cuts ambient noise, and Quick Share, which enables users to instantly share files, photos and documents with other devices.
The phone is also equipped with Samsung's defence-grade Knox Security. The Knox Vault helps secure sensitive information like passwords, PINs and patterns in a separate storage for protection against software and hardware threats.
Camera Setup
The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G’s camera system comprises a triple rear camera unit: a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera features a 50-megapixel sensor as well.
The camera system supports Nightography, which helps improve image quality in low light thanks to its 2.0 μm Big Pixel technology, and has features such as Object Eraser and Image Clipper. It also supports No Shake Cam mode.
The camera system supports dual recording, which allows users to record simultaneously with the front and back cameras.
Pricing
The starting price of the mid-range M55s in India is Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version.