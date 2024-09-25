Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G Launched: Check Out Design, Camera, Features And Pricing

The phone, resembling the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G, has a fusion-style design, sporting a dual-textured finish on the back panel. Coral Green and Thunder Black are the two colour options available. The phone measures 7.8mm in width and 180 grams in weight.

The smartphone, powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, comes with an 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB options. The M55s features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness level of 1,000nits. It incorporates Samsung's Vision Booster technology, which improves viewing in bright outdoor environments.

It boasts features such as Voice Focus, which cuts ambient noise, and Quick Share, which enables users to instantly share files, photos and documents with other devices.

The phone is also equipped with Samsung's defence-grade Knox Security. The Knox Vault helps secure sensitive information like passwords, PINs and patterns in a separate storage for protection against software and hardware threats.