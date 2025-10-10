Samsung Galaxy M17’s 50MP Camera Teased Ahead Of Launch Today, May Be Priced Below Rs 15,000
The Galaxy M17 is confirmed to sport a triple rear camera configuration.
The Samsung Galaxy M17 is set to launch in India today. Just ahead of its unveiling, the company released a new teaser that offers a glimpse of the rear camera set of the upcoming smartphone.
In a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Samsung highlighted the capabilities of the Galaxy M17’s main camera. The teaser indicates that the Galaxy M17’s primary camera enables users to capture blur-free videos with better stabilisation even under unstable conditions. This aligns with previous reports of the main camera coming with optical image stabilisation.
Based on information provided earlier by Samsung, the Galaxy M17 is already confirmed to sport a triple rear camera configuration. It will include a 50MP primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation, a 5MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the Galaxy M17 will get a 13MP front camera.
Samsung Galaxy M17 Specs, Features, Price In India
The Galaxy M17 is reported to feature a 6.7-inch Super Amoled display, similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy M16. The phone will be rated IP54 for dust and water resistance, and its screen will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It will have a fairly thin profile measuring 7.5 mm.
While there is no official word on the chipset and battery of the Galaxy M17, the device is expected to come equipped with an Exynos 1330 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and run on Android 15-based One UI 7 skin. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery.
The Galaxy M17 will also support Google’s Circle to Search and Gemini Live, along with other AI-powered camera features.
The Galaxy M17 will come in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black colour options. The phone will be available on Amazon and the Samsung India website.
While pricing details for the Samsung Galaxy M17 will be revealed during the launch, it is expected to come with a price tag below Rs 15,000.