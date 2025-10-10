Samsung Galaxy M17’s 50MP Camera Teased Ahead Of Launch Today, May Be Priced Below Rs 15,000

The Samsung Galaxy M17 is set to launch in India today. Just ahead of its unveiling, the company released a new teaser that offers a glimpse of the rear camera set of the upcoming smartphone.

In a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Samsung highlighted the capabilities of the Galaxy M17’s main camera. The teaser indicates that the Galaxy M17’s primary camera enables users to capture blur-free videos with better stabilisation even under unstable conditions. This aligns with previous reports of the main camera coming with optical image stabilisation.

Based on information provided earlier by Samsung, the Galaxy M17 is already confirmed to sport a triple rear camera configuration. It will include a 50MP primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation, a 5MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the Galaxy M17 will get a 13MP front camera.