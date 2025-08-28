Samsung Galaxy M07 4G Likely To Feature 5,000mAh Battery: Latest Leak Reveals Key Specifications

Samsung rolled out the Galaxy M06 5G in March 2025 in India as an entry-level offering. Fresh leaks now indicate the arrival of another affordable handset, the Galaxy M07 4G.

Reports suggest that while the device could remain competitively priced, it is unlikely to bring an upgrade in terms of battery capacity or charging speeds when compared with the Galaxy M06 5G. The smartphone is also expected to come with a dual-camera setup at the back.

According to a report by SmartPrix, the Samsung Galaxy M07 4G is expected to be priced between Rs 8,000 and Rs 9,000 in India. This would make it slightly more affordable than the Galaxy M06 5G, which debuted with a base price of Rs 9,499 for the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and Rs 10,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB model.

The Samsung Galaxy M07 4G is anticipated to come with a 6.7-inch LCD screen offering HD+ resolution (720 x 1600 pixels), a pixel density of 260ppi, and a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is expected to feature the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device will likely run Android 15, with Samsung promising up to six generations of Android updates, according to a Gadgets 360 report.