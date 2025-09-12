Samsung Galaxy F17 Price In India, Camera, Battery, Other Specs — Everything About This New Thin Smartphone

Starting with its slim profile, the Galaxy F17 measures just 7.5 mm, with Samsung claiming it’s “the slimmest smartphone in its segment,” and weighs 192 gm. Despite its thinness, it holds a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging.

The smartphone is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor that delivers decent performance for daily tasks, casual gaming, graphics, and app switching. The phone offers six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security patches.

The Galaxy F17 features a 50MP primary rear camera equipped with optical image stabilisation, paired with a 5MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lens. The Galaxy F17 also has a 13MP front camera for capturing selfies and video calls.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super Amoled display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. Its display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The Galaxy F17 also comes with an IP54 rating, offering protection against dust and splashes of water.

The Galaxy F17 comes with AI features like Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live, offering real-time visual conversations with AI for users. It also has a Tap & Pay functionality with Samsung Wallet.

This Galaxy F17 is available in two colours: Violet Pop and Neo Black.