Samsung Galaxy Bumper Sale On Amazon, Flipkart: Flagship, Mid-Range Models At Unbeatable Prices

Samsung's Galaxy smartphone lineup is now available with festive-season discounts on Amazon and Flipkart, covering both flagship and mid-range devices.

The offers include price cuts on popular models, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24, and S24 FE, as well as mid-range devices like the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G. These offers have been timed to coincide with the festive shopping season in India.