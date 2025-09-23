Samsung Galaxy Bumper Sale On Amazon, Flipkart: Flagship, Mid-Range Models At Unbeatable Prices
Samsung’s Galaxy range, spanning flagship and mid-range models, is now available at huge festive discounts.
Samsung's Galaxy smartphone lineup is now available with festive-season discounts on Amazon and Flipkart, covering both flagship and mid-range devices.
The offers include price cuts on popular models, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24, and S24 FE, as well as mid-range devices like the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G. These offers have been timed to coincide with the festive shopping season in India.
Galaxy S24 Ultra
The Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung’s premium flagship, has a 200MP main camera and a 12MP front shooter, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with AI capabilities. It also features a ProVisual Engine, a 1.9X larger vapour chamber for efficient heat management and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Originally priced at Rs 1,34,999, the device is now available on Amazon at Rs 71,999.
Galaxy S24
Samsung’s Galaxy S24 comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and AI-enhanced tools such as Circle to Search, Live Translate and generative editing for photos. Its triple-camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and 10x optical zoom, supported by Nightography and AI Zoom for low-light photography. The smartphone, previously priced at Rs 74,999, is now available on Flipkart at Rs 39,999.
Galaxy S24 FE
The Galaxy S24 FE runs on the Exynos 2400e chipset and offers a 6.7-inch Dynamic Amoled 2X display. Its triple camera array consists of a 50MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and 8MP zoom lens, with a 10MP front camera.
The phone is backed by a 4,700 mAh battery capable of up to 28 hours of video playback. Launching originally at Rs 59,999, the device is now priced at Rs 29,999 on Amazon, which means a 50% discount. Amazon says on its website that this is the “lowest price in 30 days.”
Galaxy A55 5G
The Galaxy A55 5G features a metal frame with Gorilla Glass Victus, a 6.6-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and Exynos 1480 processor. The phone includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS, ultra-wide and macro lenses, Vision Booster technology, Dolby stereo speakers, and AI-assisted image stabilisation. On Amazon, it is now available for Rs 23,999, down from Rs 42,999, a discount of 44%.
Galaxy A35 5G
Samsung’s A35 5G delivers a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, Dolby stereo speakers, and Vision Booster for bright outdoor visuals. Its camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide, and 8MP macro lenses, coupled with enhanced Nightography and AI-powered ISP for low-light photography.
The 256 GB variant of the phone is now available for Rs 19,999, reduced from Rs 36,999, which means a discount of 45%.
These festive discounts provide an opportunity for buyers to access high-end and mid-range Galaxy smartphones at unprecedented prices.