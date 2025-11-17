Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Leaked Animations Showcase Refreshed Design, 'Head Gestures' Feature

Samsung’s upcoming flagship earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, are slated to debut alongside the Galaxy S26 lineup. Rumours about the buds have circulated with references surfacing in leaked One UI 8.5 code.

In the latest on the device, an Android Authority article has revealed what it claims as exclusive One UI 8.5 animations that reveal the earbuds and their capabilities in full detail. The report says that the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will get a design refresh — as suggested by the animations — a look that could extend to the non-Pro Buds 4 as well.

The One UI 8.5 animations display the actual Buds 4 Pro hardware, confirming the stem design remains but with key updates. Samsung is moving away from the angular, triangular stems of the Buds 3 Pro towards a sleeker, flatter profile. The signature light strip on the stem seems to have been removed, while pinch-based controls are retained.

According to the animations, unlike past models that inserted vertically, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro now rest horizontally inside the case.

The report added that Samsung is adding a new “Head Gestures” capability to the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Head Gestures on the device will let users, answer calls and notifications by nodding or shaking their head, start or stop readout of notifications, dismiss alarms, Reminders, and Calendar events, reply to yes/no questions or conclude chats with an AI assistant, and operate hands-free when speaking or touching the phone isn’t feasible.