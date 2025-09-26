Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 Prices Slashed Alongside Limited Edition Launch — Check Key Specs, Features

Samsung has expanded the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 lineup by adding limited-edition phones with new colourways in India. The Korean major has introduced fresh colour options for the two smartphones, topping that up with a notable price cut for all variants of Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56.

The two mid-range smartphones were launched by Samsung earlier this year. Both models were offered in three colour options. The company has now revealed an additional colour option for each phone, branding them as Limited Edition.