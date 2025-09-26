Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 Prices Slashed Alongside Limited Edition Launch — Check Key Specs, Features
The Korean major has introduced fresh colour options for the two smartphones.
Samsung has expanded the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 lineup by adding limited-edition phones with new colourways in India. The Korean major has introduced fresh colour options for the two smartphones, topping that up with a notable price cut for all variants of Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56.
The two mid-range smartphones were launched by Samsung earlier this year. Both models were offered in three colour options. The company has now revealed an additional colour option for each phone, branding them as Limited Edition.
Samsung Galaxy A36 Limited Edition
The Galaxy A36 now comes in a new colour named Awesome Lime, alongside Awesome Black, Awesome Lavender, and Awesome White. The Awesome Lime colour is, however, limited to the 8GB RAM models with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The version with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage comes only in Awesome Black and Awesome Lavender.
Other key specs of Galaxy A36 include:
Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset.
6.7-inch FHD+ Super Amoled display.
Triple rear cameras with 50MP main sensor and 8MP ultrawide, 12MP selfie camera.
5,000mAh battery.
IP67 rating.
Samsung Galaxy A56 Limited Edition
The Galaxy A56, which was initially available in Awesome Graphite, Awesome Lightgray, and Awesome Olive, has now been introduced in a limited edition Awesome Pink colourway. This new colour option comes only for the top variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Standout features of the Galaxy A56 include:
Exynos 1580 chipset.
Triple rear cameras with 50MP main sensor and 12MP ultrawide, 12MP selfie camera.
Nightography and Low Noise Mode.
6.7-inch FHD+ Super Amoled display.
5,000mAh battery.
IP67 rating.
Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 Prices
Samsung has reduced the prices of the two smartphones as part of its Fab Grab Fest. Samsung Galaxy A36’s price now starts at Rs 25,999, down from its launch price of Rs 32,999.
The Samsung Galaxy A56 is now priced at Rs 35,999, which is a drop of Rs 6,000 from its launch price of Rs 41,999.