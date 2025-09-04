Samsung Galaxy A17 Price In India, Camera, Battery, Display, Colours, Specs — All You Need To Know

The Galaxy A17 is powered by the Exynos 1330 chipset that offers impressive speed and power efficiency. In terms of optics, the Galaxy A17 comes equipped with a triple-lens camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a macro lens, which is paired with a 13MP selfie shooter.

As per Samsung, the Galaxy A17 boasts a segment-leading 6.7-inch full HD+ Super Amoled display, offering clear visuals in bright outdoor settings.

With its 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy A17 supports extended periods of browsing, gaming, and watching content, which is paired with 25W fast charging. The phone measures 7.5 mm in thickness and weighs 192 gm.

The phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the display and has an IP54 rating for protection against dust and splashes. It runs on One UI 7 and offers six years of Android upgrades and six years of security patches.

The Galaxy A17 packs AI features like Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live, and is the first Galaxy smartphone to include on-device Voice Mail, enabling callers to leave messages when you are unable to answer the phone.

The Galaxy A17 is available in three colours: blue, grey, and black.