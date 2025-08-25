Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price In India Leaked; Expected To Launch Soon
The Galaxy A17 features a dual rear camera arrangement.
The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G, which was recently launched in select European regions, is expected to arrive in India soon. The smartphone has reportedly gone on sale in the UK and its UK pricing has been revealed.
A recent leak has further dropped hints about the Samsung Galaxy A17’s price in India.
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price In India (Leaked)
The Samsung Galaxy A17 has a price tag of £199 (approximately Rs 23,500) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. In certain European regions, the same variant is priced at €239.
However, a recent leak indicates that the Galaxy A17’s price in India could be set at Rs 18,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, while 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage might be priced at Rs 20,499 and Rs 23,499, respectively.
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Specs And Features
The Galaxy A17 is powered by the Exynos 1330 chipset and operates on Android 15-based One UI skin. The device will receive six years of operating system updates along with six years of security patches.
In terms of optics, the Galaxy A17 features a dual rear camera arrangement that consists of a 50MP primary camera alongside a 2MP macro lens. It is equipped with a 13MP front camera for capturing selfies and making video calls.
The Galaxy A17 comes with a 6.7-inch Super Amoled display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.
The Galaxy A17 has a thickness of 7.5 mm and weighs 192 gm. It comes with IP54 rating for dust and water protection.
Among its other features include 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 5, Dual 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C, and fingerprint scanner on its side. The Galaxy A17 comes in black, blue, and grey colours.