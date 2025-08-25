Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price In India Leaked; Expected To Launch Soon

The Galaxy A17 is powered by the Exynos 1330 chipset and operates on Android 15-based One UI skin. The device will receive six years of operating system updates along with six years of security patches.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A17 features a dual rear camera arrangement that consists of a 50MP primary camera alongside a 2MP macro lens. It is equipped with a 13MP front camera for capturing selfies and making video calls.

The Galaxy A17 comes with a 6.7-inch Super Amoled display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

The Galaxy A17 has a thickness of 7.5 mm and weighs 192 gm. It comes with IP54 rating for dust and water protection.

Among its other features include 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 5, Dual 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C, and fingerprint scanner on its side. The Galaxy A17 comes in black, blue, and grey colours.