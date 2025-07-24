Samsung Galaxy A17 5G, A07 Tipped To Launch Soon: Geekbench Listing Reveal Key Details

The Galaxy A07 has appeared on Samsung’s Russia website and the benchmarking platform Geekbench. The support page for the A07, though sparse in technical details, reinforces expectations of its global launch.

The Geekbench listing provides more concrete clues about the device’s internals. The handset, carrying the model number SM-A075F, recorded a single-core score of 554 and a multi-core score of 1,934. It is shown to be running Android 15, suggesting that Samsung may equip its budget devices with the latest version of the OS right from the start.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A07 appears to be powered by an octa-core processor with a base clock speed of 2GHz. The benchmark test was conducted on a variant with 4GB of RAM, which is likely to be the base configuration.

Samsung is yet to officially comment on the specifications or availability of the latest devices. However, the appearance of these listings suggests that the company is preparing to revamp its budget smartphone offerings in multiple markets, including India and Russia.