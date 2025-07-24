Samsung Galaxy A17 5G, A07 Tipped To Launch Soon: Geekbench Listing Reveal Key Details
The listing for Galaxy A17 5G on Samsung’s Indian support portal reportedly suggests that the handset is close to official unveiling.
The arrival of new budget smartphones from Samsung appears to be on the horizon, as fresh updates suggest that the Galaxy A17 5G may soon debut in India. A live support page for the device has surfaced on Samsung India’s official website, indicating an imminent launch.
At the same time, another model in the A-series lineup, the Galaxy A07, has made an appearance on both Samsung Russia’s website and the Geekbench database. These developments align with earlier reports speculating a near-term launch of these handsets in global markets, according to a Gadgets 360 report.
Galaxy A17 5G
The listing for Galaxy A17 5G on Samsung’s Indian support portal reportedly suggests that the handset is close to official unveiling. While the listing does not divulge any specifications, it lends weight to previous tips pointing to the device’s debut in the Indian market. However, Samsung is yet to confirm the specifications and the launch date.
Despite the lack of official details, leaks have offered some insight into what the Galaxy A17 5G may bring to the table. The device is rumoured to have a rated 4,860mAh battery, which will likely be marketed as a 5,000mAh unit, a common practice for the brand.
Charging capabilities may also see an improvement, with reports suggesting a 25W wired fast charging support.
Another standout feature expected on the Galaxy A17 5G is optical image stabilisation (OIS) for its camera, which is a first for the Galaxy A1X line. The main camera is tipped to be a 50-megapixel shooter. In terms of software, the handset could ship with Android 15 out of the box. Samsung is also expected to provide six major Android OS updates, along with security patches for up to six years, according to NDTV Gadgets 360.
Galaxy A07
The Galaxy A07 has appeared on Samsung’s Russia website and the benchmarking platform Geekbench. The support page for the A07, though sparse in technical details, reinforces expectations of its global launch.
The Geekbench listing provides more concrete clues about the device’s internals. The handset, carrying the model number SM-A075F, recorded a single-core score of 554 and a multi-core score of 1,934. It is shown to be running Android 15, suggesting that Samsung may equip its budget devices with the latest version of the OS right from the start.
Under the hood, the Galaxy A07 appears to be powered by an octa-core processor with a base clock speed of 2GHz. The benchmark test was conducted on a variant with 4GB of RAM, which is likely to be the base configuration.
Samsung is yet to officially comment on the specifications or availability of the latest devices. However, the appearance of these listings suggests that the company is preparing to revamp its budget smartphone offerings in multiple markets, including India and Russia.