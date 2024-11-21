Samsung Expands One UI 6 Update To Older Galaxy Watches

Samsung has announced that a new software upgrade will now make One UI 6 available on a wider range of Galaxy Watches. The update will bring advanced features from the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch7 to previous generations of Galaxy Watches. Additionally, Samsung is giving these older Galaxy Watches access to Galaxy AI-powered services like personalised recommendations.

One UI 6 will now be available for the following devices:

Galaxy Watch6.

Galaxy Watch6 Classic.

Galaxy Watch5.

Galaxy Watch5 Pro.

Galaxy Watch4.

Galaxy Watch4 Classic.

Galaxy Watch FE.

The One UI 6 Watch update offers personalised insights to users about their health. The Energy Score offers an intuitive score calculated from various health metrics, including sleep, activity, sleeping heart rate and sleeping heart rate variability.