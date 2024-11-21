Samsung Expands One UI 6 Update To Older Galaxy Watches
The update will offer older Galaxy Watches access to Galaxy AI-powered services like personalised recommendations.
Samsung has announced that a new software upgrade will now make One UI 6 available on a wider range of Galaxy Watches. The update will bring advanced features from the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch7 to previous generations of Galaxy Watches. Additionally, Samsung is giving these older Galaxy Watches access to Galaxy AI-powered services like personalised recommendations.
One UI 6 will now be available for the following devices:
Galaxy Watch6.
Galaxy Watch6 Classic.
Galaxy Watch5.
Galaxy Watch5 Pro.
Galaxy Watch4.
Galaxy Watch4 Classic.
Galaxy Watch FE.
The One UI 6 Watch update offers personalised insights to users about their health. The Energy Score offers an intuitive score calculated from various health metrics, including sleep, activity, sleeping heart rate and sleeping heart rate variability.
ALSO READ
Upcoming Smartphones Early 2025: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Apple iPhone SE 4, Google Pixel 9a, Others
For sleep tracking, users will receive a detailed analysis powered by an AI algorithm and new sleep metrics, including movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart rate and respiratory rate. Additionally, the Sleep Apnea feature is now available on a wider range of Galaxy Watch devices.
The Race feature for fitness enthusiasts compares changes in current and past performance, while Workout Routine allows users to combine various exercises and create personalised routines.
The latest update provides new watch faces to suit various user preferences. For instance, the Simple Digital watch face has a minimalist design, while the Ultra Info Board watch face offers information at a glance.
The expansion of One UI 6 Watch also enables improved experiences with connected Galaxy devices. When paired with a compatible Galaxy smartphone, users can send responses with AI-powered Suggested replies. Using Double Pinch Gestures, a connected Galaxy smartphone can be controlled through the watch to answer calls, dismiss alarms and take photos.
According to Samsung, the software update will come first to the Galaxy Watch6 series and then become available sequentially to previous generations.