Samsung Adds Gujarati To Galaxy AI, Expanding Support To 22 Languages

Samsung Electronics has announced that Galaxy AI will now support Gujarati language (along with Filipino), bringing the total count of languages supported to 22.

Developed with regional expertise, the Gujarati and Filipino models were built in collaboration with Samsung R&D centres in India and Indonesia, ensuring natural linguistic adaptation.

The company said that this expansion reinforces Samsung’s mission to break down language barriers and deliver intuitive, AI-powered mobile experiences to a broader global audience.

“The addition of Gujarati to Galaxy AI is a significant milestone in our mission to democratise Al in India, which has a diverse linguistic landscape. By adding Gujarati to our spectrum, we are enabling the native speakers to seamlessly use popular Galaxy AI features such as Call Assist and Interpreter,” said Giridhar Jakki, Senior Director and Head of Language AI Team at Samsung R&D Institute India, Bengaluru.

With the addition of new languages, Galaxy AI’s growing suite of features now becomes more accessible to users in diverse regions, enhancing daily communication and productivity. These features include:

Live Translate: Real-time voice and text translation for cross-language calls.

Interpreter: Instant in-person conversation translation via split-screen view — ideal for travel or dining abroad.

Chat Assist: Context-aware message refinement with tone suggestions (professional, casual, or playful).

Note Assist: Auto-generates summaries and formatted templates to streamline daily tasks and projects.

Transcript Assist: Transcribes, summarises, and translates voice recordings from meetings, lectures, or brainstorming.

Browsing Assist: Condenses articles and webpages into concise, easily readable summaries.

The updates come at a time when Galaxy AI usage is increasing. Around 91% of Galaxy S25 users in India actively use Galaxy AI. Globally, over 70% of S25 owners engage regularly with AI and Gemini features, with 47% of consumers now relying on AI daily.

Since launching with the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy AI has reached 200 million devices in 2024 and is on pace to exceed 400 million by the end of 2025, Samsung said.

The new Gujarati and Filipino language packs will be available for download via the Settings app.