Sam Altman Shares Videos Created By AI Video Generator Sora; 'Dogs Podcasting', 'Futuristic Drone Race' & More
The prompt by CRED's Kunal Shah read "a bicycle race on ocean with different animals as athletes riding the bicycles with drone camera view."
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman unveiled Sora, an artificial intelligence tool that converts text into videos.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Altman asked users to share caption suggestions for the videos Sora can create. He then uploaded few of them on the social media website.
we'd like to show you what sora can do, please reply with captions for videos you'd like to see and we'll start making some!— Sam Altman (@sama) February 15, 2024
Videos Created By AI Video Generator Sora
Here are some captions for videos that Altman claims to have been created by Sora.
A user requested: A wizard wearing a pointed hat and a blue robe with white stars casting a spell that shoots lightning from his hand and holding an old tome in his other hand
Another user requested: "A half duck half dragon flies through a beautiful sunset with a hamster dressed in adventure gear on its back."
here is a better one: https://t.co/WJQCMEH9QG pic.twitter.com/oymtmHVmZN— Sam Altman (@sama) February 15, 2024
A user asked for a futuristic drone race at sunset on the planet Mars.
Another user requested: "Two golden retrievers podcasting on top of a mountain."
CRED's Kunal Shah asked for "a bicycle race on ocean with different animals as athletes riding the bicycles with drone camera view."
What Is Sora?
The artificial intelligence model Sora is OpenAI's text-to-video model which can generate videos up to a minute long while maintaining visual quality and adherence to the user's prompt.
Sora is capable of generating entire videos all at once or extending generated videos to make them longer. Sora can generate complex scenes with multiple characters, specific types of motion, and accurate details of the subject and background. It not only understands what the user has asked for in the prompt but also how those things exist in the physical world.
Strengths And Weakness of Sora
According to OpenAI, Sora has an understanding of language, enabling it to accurately interpret prompts and generate characters that express emotions. Sora can also create multiple shots within a single generated video that accurately portrays characters and visual style.
In addition to being able to generate a video solely from text instructions, the model can take an existing still image and generate a video from it, animating the image's contents with accuracy and attention to small details. Sora can also take an existing video and extend it or fill in missing frames.
However, the current model has weaknesses. It may not understand specific instances of cause and effect. For example, a person might take a bite out of a cookie, but afterwards, the cookie may not have a bite mark. The model may also confuse spatial details of a prompt, for example, mixing up left and right, and may struggle with precise descriptions of events that take place over time.