Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Gushes About Google Gemini 3: 'Not Going Back To ChatGPT'
Sharing his excitement on X, Benioff said that Gemini 3 has made major improvements in its reasoning, speed, and ability to handle images and video.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has lauded the capabilities of Google’s most advanced model Gemini 3, noting he’s not “going back” to ChatGPT now. Sharing his excitement on X, Benioff said Gemini 3 has made major improvements in its reasoning, speed, and ability to handle images and video.
“I’ve used ChatGPT every day for 3 years. Just spent 2 hours on Gemini 3. I’m not going back. The leap is insane — reasoning, speed, images, video… Everything is sharper and faster. It feels like the world just changed, again,” he said on X.
Holy shit. Iâve used ChatGPT every day for 3 years. Just spent 2 hours on Gemini 3. Iâm not going back. The leap is insane â reasoning, speed, images, videoâ¦ everything is sharper and faster. It feels like the world just changed, again. â¤ï¸ ð¤ https://t.co/HruXhc16Mq— Marc Benioff (@Benioff) November 23, 2025
Benioff’s post has garnered more than eight lakh views and hundreds of comments as many users agreed with his assessment.
“The best combo is Claude and Gemini now. Coding, editing Microsoft 365 docs, and writing use Claude. Deep research, search, learning (NotebookLM), design, images and videos use Gemini,” a user commented.
According to another user, Gemini has successfully addressed the gaps it had a couple of years ago, showing significant improvements in performance and capabilities. “Everything I thought was wrong with Gemini 1.5 years ago is wrong with ChatGPT now… and Gemini is doing everything right… I would have never predicted this,” he wrote.
Another acknowledged Google’s ability to dominate the AI space, even though it wasn’t the first to enter it. “Yeah it’s kind of crazy to say out loud but I think Google did it again. They weren’t the first…but when there’s some market that poses them a competitive advantage to grow into…they eventually become the best.”
Many replied with memes on Benioff's X post, sharing their experience with the new Google model.
Some social media users were also of the view that both ChaGPT and Gemini 3 had their own strengths.
“Try holding a conversation until you have multiple versions of a file in chat. It gets confused in a way GPT never does, jumping back and forth between the current and older versions. Other than reliability, I agree it’s an amazing model,” a user said.
Echoing similar sentiments, another commented: “For its dominance of the benchmarks, I find ChatGPT is a better writer. Gemini is better at deep research, images (nano banana pro) and multi-modality.”
Last week, Google announced the launch of Gemini 3, hailing it as a new era of intelligence. Gemini 3 is Google’s “most advanced” AI model, combining all previous Gemini capabilities. Google assured that the new model excels in reasoning, context understanding and nuance, handling complex tasks with minimal prompting.