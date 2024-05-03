SaaS Firm Responsive Crosses $500 Billion In Opportunities Managed Through SRM Platform

Coimbatore-based strategic response management software provider Responsive announced that it has enabled customers to respond to more than $500 billion in opportunities via its Responsive Platform.

SRM is a SaaS solution that allows companies to better respond to information queries such as requests for proposals, requests for information and security questionnaires.

Responsive said it has close to 2,000 customers across industries and geographies. It integrates artificial intelligence into its solutions from the start, with focus on delivering value to customers. According to the company, sample value achieved by its customers includes the following:

Jumio increased the RFP win rate by more than 20% by using the Responsive Platform to centralise content, automate content review, and streamline team collaboration.

Payscale reduced RFP and questionnaire turnaround time by 25% and increased the number of questionnaires answered by 50%.

Xactly completed 70% of a response with one pass by the proposal team, allowing small and medium enterprises to focus on core business differentiators.

"Our customers regularly express how we've positively transformed their employee experience, reduced response times, helped them stay compliant and driven greater revenue. We are proud to have crossed the $500-billion mark in managing RFP and other information requests,” said Responsive chief executive officer and co-founder Ganesh Shankar.

“Since deploying the Responsive Platform to respond to our fast-growing number of proposals and other information requests, our company has increased revenue and improved turnaround time, while enhancing our brand consistency,” said Nick DeMarco, senior RFP content writer, Payscale.