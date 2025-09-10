Run Borderlands 4 On Your PC With Fewer Hiccups — Nvidia Unveils New GeForce Game Ready Driver

After an online furore over the hardware requirements needed for a personal computer to run the anticipated video game Borderlands 4, Nvidia released a new game driver that may soothe some of the outrage from various eager fans.

According to a post on their website, Nvidia unveiled its GeForce Game Ready Driver, which is optimised especially for some of the requirements to run Borderlands 4, as well as Dyling Light: The Beast, two highly anticipated AAA titles.

The driver is built to feature Deep Learning Super Sampling 4 with multi frame generation. DLSS was designed by Nvidia to produce higher-resolution renditions of the original lower resolution images.

Nvidia will also be releasing an RTX remix update to mod older games into improving their fire and smoke effects. This technology enables particles to cast shadows, react to its environment and get reflected, along with a simulated physics system to facilitate realistic collisions.

Nvidia featured beloved classic 'Half-Life 2' with these new features in a promotional showcase for the update.