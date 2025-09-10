Run Borderlands 4 On Your PC With Fewer Hiccups — Nvidia Unveils New GeForce Game Ready Driver
After an online furore over the hardware requirements needed for a personal computer to run the anticipated video game Borderlands 4, Nvidia released a new game driver that may soothe some of the outrage from various eager fans.
According to a post on their website, Nvidia unveiled its GeForce Game Ready Driver, which is optimised especially for some of the requirements to run Borderlands 4, as well as Dyling Light: The Beast, two highly anticipated AAA titles.
The driver is built to feature Deep Learning Super Sampling 4 with multi frame generation. DLSS was designed by Nvidia to produce higher-resolution renditions of the original lower resolution images.
Nvidia will also be releasing an RTX remix update to mod older games into improving their fire and smoke effects. This technology enables particles to cast shadows, react to its environment and get reflected, along with a simulated physics system to facilitate realistic collisions.
Nvidia featured beloved classic 'Half-Life 2' with these new features in a promotional showcase for the update.
Borderlands 4 Requirement Concerns
Despite this update, gamers may still have to get their hands on expensive hardware in order to run the latest installment in the cell-shaded looter shooter franchise.
The developers recommended hardware such as 8 CPU Cores for processor and 8 GB VRAM for graphics, along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, which many netizens found to be unnecessary and atrocious.
Some users on a Reddit thread highlighting this issue blamed the game's use of Unreal Engine 5, with one user quipping, "Unreal pc requirements" in response to the post.
Others placed the blame on the shoulders of the developers, pointing to titles like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which used the engine but did not require the same advanced hardware.
"Unreal Engine is not at fault, the company/developers are. Expedition 33 is a great example of a beautiful yet optimized Unreal Engine 5 game," user Fogsesipod said.
Other users noted the decreasing accessibility of mainstream titles due to escalating hardware requirements.
"UE5 really upped the HW requirements and I hate it. I've always played games on low settings on a weak machine, but in recent years I haven't been able to due to the ballooning requirements," user Standard-Metal-3836 said.