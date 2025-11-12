'Rs 20,400 For A Cut-Up Sock': Netizens React As Apple Launches 3D-Knitted iPhone Pocket
The US tech giant has collaborated with Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake for a 3D-knitted iPhone Pocket.
The internet is flooded with memes and hilarious reactions after Apple announced its latest launch, the iPhone Pocket. The US tech giant has collaborated with Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake to introduce the iPhone Pocket, a new way to wear and carry an iPhone.
Inspired by the idea of "a piece of cloth," it features a single 3D-knitted contraption that adapts to fit any iPhone and other small items. The iPhone Pocket fully encloses the device while stretching to hold keys, cards, or other essentials.
It can be carried, attached to a bag, or worn across the shoulder. The collection comes in a range of colours: eight options with a short strap and three with a long strap.
The retail price of this accessory starts at $149.95 (over Rs 13,000), while the long strap version has been priced at $229.95 (around Rs 20,400). The price tag has sparked an online debate with social media users asking whether it’s a fashion statement or just an expensive pocket.
"The iPhone pocket everybody. $230 for a cut-up sock. Apple people will pay anything for anything as long as it’s Apple," a user posted on X.
The iPhone pocket everybody. $230 for a cut up sock. Apple people will pay anything for anything as long as itâs Apple. pic.twitter.com/wRtQKBzoqt— Bently (@bentlyhasfallen) November 12, 2025
Another user was quick to point out that while the accessory may seem humorous to many people, they may not realise that the “collaboration is a nod to the history of Apple.”
This is because Miyake was the designer who created the iconic black turtleneck famously worn by Steve Jobs. Jobs wore Miyake’s design at numerous events, including the 2007 Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC) in San Francisco, California.
Tech bros mad about iPhone Pocket donât know that Issey Miyake was a legendary designer and that he made Steve Jobsâ iconic black mock turtlenecks— Zelda (@zeldapoem) November 11, 2025
The collab is a nod to the history of Apple pic.twitter.com/xeio3YoKWw
Many users compared the design to the iconic mankini worn by Sacha Baron Cohen in the 2006 film Borat.
Don't forget that Borat did the iPhone pocket first pic.twitter.com/c6cLCpVm7Y— Uzi Obi (@UziObi_) November 12, 2025
AI is changing the world right now and what is Apple launching? A completely overpriced iPhone Pocket— Jan RÃ¼ttinger (@jan_ruettinger) November 11, 2025
Steve Jobs would have never done that. pic.twitter.com/I4krum1PEw
iPhone Pocket Your gym sock— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) November 12, 2025
$150 $0.15 https://t.co/q6GX82tlSg pic.twitter.com/1FppXX0v3A
A user also criticised Apple for introducing the accessory at a steep price.
“Apple is selling a piece of cloth for $229 and calling it an 'iPhone Pocket'. If you buy this, I don’t want to be around you anymore,” read the comment.
At the same time, the accessory also drew criticism from a few users for adding little to “no value” to the Apple ecosystem. Some even commented that Steve Jobs would never have approved such a product.
The iPhone Pocket will be available from Nov. 14 at select Apple Stores. The accessory can also be ordered online via Apple.com.