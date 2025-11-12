'Rs 20,400 For A Cut-Up Sock': Netizens React As Apple Launches 3D-Knitted iPhone Pocket

The internet is flooded with memes and hilarious reactions after Apple announced its latest launch, the iPhone Pocket. The US tech giant has collaborated with Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake to introduce the iPhone Pocket, a new way to wear and carry an iPhone.

Inspired by the idea of "a piece of cloth," it features a single 3D-knitted contraption that adapts to fit any iPhone and other small items. The iPhone Pocket fully encloses the device while stretching to hold keys, cards, or other essentials.

It can be carried, attached to a bag, or worn across the shoulder. The collection comes in a range of colours: eight options with a short strap and three with a long strap.

The retail price of this accessory starts at $149.95 (over Rs 13,000), while the long strap version has been priced at $229.95 (around Rs 20,400). The price tag has sparked an online debate with social media users asking whether it’s a fashion statement or just an expensive pocket.

"The iPhone pocket everybody. $230 for a cut-up sock. Apple people will pay anything for anything as long as it’s Apple," a user posted on X.