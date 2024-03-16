Roughly Half Of Nations Investing In AI, Develop Generative Models In-House: Report

Roughly half of the nation develop their Gen AI solution in-house with nine in 10 focusing on one model type, according to a report.

AIport, an online community of artificial intelligence writers, researchers and data scientists, has released the first edition of its Global Generative AI Landscape 2024.

The analysis emphasised regional attributes and showed which players are developing gen AI solutions, their locations and the nature of their contributions. It contains a total of 128 generative AI models from 107 companies.

The report examined all 62 countries that invest in the AI market, as featured in the Global AI Index by Tortoise. Of the 62 nations, roughly half (35) developed their gen AI solutions in-house, with around 90% focusing on one model type.