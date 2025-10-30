Rockstar Games Website Gets A Makeover Ahead Of GTA 6 Launch: What’s New?

In a new treat for fans, Rockstar Games has updated its website ahead of GTA 6’s upcoming release. The new homepage went live worldwide on Wednesday without any announcement. Gaming enthusiasts and GTA fans were quick to notice the changes and the internet soon became flooded with the images of the new layout.

Insider and dataminer, Tez2, was among one of the earliest people to spot the re-design, according to the RockstarINTEL website. The homepage now has a sleek, modern look. A fast-moving carousel displays game logos. It also has two clickable chips sitting next to the carousel, the report added.

The carousel opens with GTA VI’s second trailer. It also shows new artwork. A link to the “Explore Leondia” page is included. Leonida is the fictional state in Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), based on the US state of Florida and will be the main setting of the upcoming game.

The update has sparked excitement and speculation among fans. With their move, that too without any announcement, Rockstar seems to be building hype for the upcoming release of the much-awaited GTA VI.

GTA V Enhanced for PC is featured next, followed by the GTA Online Money Fronts update. The updated website shows that each game slide transitions smoothly in and out. Fans landing on the homepage are greeted with a dynamic carousel showcasing the latest content.

Scrolling down reveals the five most recent Newswire posts in a fresh layout. Below that, a dedicated GTA Online section has been placed by Rockstar Games. In the section, fans can spot an autoplaying video - the “Experience Grand Theft Auto Online” trailer that fans have seen teased before.

These changes aim to make the homepage more engaging with its interactive layout. They are expected to increase user interest as fans eagerly await both GTA VI and the latest GTA Online updates, keeping players excited for what’s coming next.

At the bottom of the homepage, there is a store section highlighting various merchandise. Amid these developments, the GTA community has started speculating that a third trailer might drop in November. While there’s no confirmation, Rockstar has released trailers in that month before.

Fans can watch the earlier trailers here: