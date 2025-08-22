Rockstar Games Launches GTA Online 'End of Summer' Giveaway With Free Cash Rewards

Rockstar Games has launched a fresh wave of rewards for Grand Theft Auto fans, but the offer is only available for a limited time, according to a report.

With anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI continuing to build, the developer is keeping players busy with its latest “End of Summer” giveaway in GTA Online. According to a Gaming Bible report, players can currently claim free in-game cash simply by logging into the title.

Players logging into GTA Online this week will automatically receive a bonus of GTA$1 million, with the amount being directly credited to their in-game accounts. This is a virtual currency available within GTA Online, not real-world money.

The promotion is not limited to standard players. Those subscribed to GTA+, Rockstar’s premium membership service, will receive an additional bonus. Anyone who signs up for GTA+ before the end of the promotion will get the extra bonus, too, regardless of whether or not you’ve been a subscriber before.