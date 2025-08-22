Rockstar Games Launches GTA Online 'End of Summer' Giveaway With Free Cash Rewards
Rockstar Games has launched a fresh wave of rewards for Grand Theft Auto fans, but the offer is only available for a limited time, according to a report.
With anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI continuing to build, the developer is keeping players busy with its latest “End of Summer” giveaway in GTA Online. According to a Gaming Bible report, players can currently claim free in-game cash simply by logging into the title.
Players logging into GTA Online this week will automatically receive a bonus of GTA$1 million, with the amount being directly credited to their in-game accounts. This is a virtual currency available within GTA Online, not real-world money.
The promotion is not limited to standard players. Those subscribed to GTA+, Rockstar’s premium membership service, will receive an additional bonus. Anyone who signs up for GTA+ before the end of the promotion will get the extra bonus, too, regardless of whether or not you’ve been a subscriber before.
The initiative is part of Rockstar’s tradition of handing out rewards in late August. Gaming Bible noted that these seasonal offers have become a fixture in GTA Online, often timed to coincide with the close of summer. This year, the End of Summer giveaway runs until Sept. 17.
Logging in at any time before that date will secure the rewards automatically, without the need to complete any additional tasks. The simplicity of the offer is expected to draw in both long-time players and those returning to the game ahead of GTA VI.
While the bonus may be designed to tide fans over, speculation continues to swirl about what comes next. Gaming Bible highlighted ongoing questions around whether Rockstar will launch GTA Online 2 alongside Grand Theft Auto VI or continue building on the existing online platform. However, Rockstar has not shared any details so far.
The offer arrives at a time when Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most highly anticipated video game releases worldwide. Each new move by Rockstar is closely scrutinised, with players eager for any sign of what to expect from the next instalment.
For now, fans can at least take advantage of Rockstar’s latest giveaway. With millions of GTA$ up for grabs, this could prove to be one of the most generous seasonal bonuses yet.