Rockstar Fires Staff Over GTA 6 Leaks As Take Two Interactive’s Earnings Call Draws Spotlight

Rockstar Games, the maker of Grand Theft Auto VI, has reportedly fired 30–40 employees. According to a report by Bloomberg, which cited information from a Rockstar Games’ representative, the employees were fired because they were sharing secret game info online.

Rockstar is very secretive when it comes to Grand Theft Auto. With GTA 6 being their biggest project ever, everyone is watching closely, and that means every single leak makes for big news.

Last week, 30–40 employees were fired, according to reports. The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) called it union-busting, with President Alex Marshall saying the staff were targeted for trying to organise a union. An IWGB protest is reportedly planned outside Take-Two’s office in London today.

However, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, has denied claims of union-busting, stating the dismissals were due to “gross misconduct” and leaks.

“Last week, we took action against a small number of individuals who were found to be distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum, a violation of our company policies,” a company spokesperson told Bloomberg. “This was in no way related to people’s right to join a union or engage in union activities.”