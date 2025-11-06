Rockstar Fires Staff Over GTA 6 Leaks As Take Two Interactive’s Earnings Call Draws Spotlight
Rockstar is very secretive when it comes to Grand Theft Auto.
Rockstar Games, the maker of Grand Theft Auto VI, has reportedly fired 30–40 employees. According to a report by Bloomberg, which cited information from a Rockstar Games’ representative, the employees were fired because they were sharing secret game info online.
Rockstar is very secretive when it comes to Grand Theft Auto. With GTA 6 being their biggest project ever, everyone is watching closely, and that means every single leak makes for big news.
Last week, 30–40 employees were fired, according to reports. The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) called it union-busting, with President Alex Marshall saying the staff were targeted for trying to organise a union. An IWGB protest is reportedly planned outside Take-Two’s office in London today.
However, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, has denied claims of union-busting, stating the dismissals were due to “gross misconduct” and leaks.
“Last week, we took action against a small number of individuals who were found to be distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum, a violation of our company policies,” a company spokesperson told Bloomberg. “This was in no way related to people’s right to join a union or engage in union activities.”
Past GTA 6 Leaks
Rockstar fights leaks hard. They’ve sued leakers in the past and now require all staff to work in the office to keep things secure. This comes on the back of major leaks about GTA 6 in the past.
In September 2022, hackers breached Rockstar Games, leaking early GTA 6 footage online and revealing key details years ahead of its May 2026 release.
The first official trailer leaked hours before its scheduled release on Dec. 4, 2023, forcing Rockstar to release it prematurely. Around then, a brief gameplay clip surfaced on TikTok, reportedly from a senior Rockstar employee’s son, though this was unconfirmed.
Take Two Interactive’s Earnings Call
The news of the firing comes at a time when all eyes are on the earnings call of Take Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, on Nov. 6. With the launch of GTA 6 slated for May 26, 2026, there are rumours that Take Two might drop in some information about the game during its earnings call. GTA 6 fans are expecting the release of the third trailer soon as well.