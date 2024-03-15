Robosoft Adds Embedded Engineering Capabilities With Integration Of TechnoPro India Operations

Digital transformation services company Robosoft Technologies, a subsidiary of TechnoPro Holdings Inc. Japan, has expanded its service offerings by integrating TechnoPro India's operations.

The merger of TechnoPro India operations will add capabilities in embedded engineering to Robosoft’s offerings, which already include designing and developing direct-to-consumer and enterprise digital platforms.

“With our aspiration to be a global solutions leader in both the software and embedded engineering space, we thought it best to lead our global growth and expansion under the Robosoft brand," said Gaku Shimaoka, representative director and chief operating officer of TechnoPro Holdings. "We believe that India is an amazing market for global outsourcing in these cutting-edge technologies.”

Banking, financial services and insurance, media and entertainment, retail and e-commerce have traditionally been the focus areas of Robosoft. With new capabilities in embedded engineering, Robosoft aims to also serve manufacturing, automotive and construction industries globally.

According to a press release, Robosoft will now offer various engineering and design solutions, including model-based development and testing and model development for architectural and unit levels using MathWorks, dSPACE and Autodesk technologies.

“Building end-to-end digital products and platforms using a human-centered design approach is at our core," said Ravi Teja Bommireddipalli, global chief executive officer at Robosoft Technologies. "We are now inheriting deep expertise and skillsets for providing embedded engineering services through this integration. We thus become a one-stop shop for building smart digital platforms for most industries.”