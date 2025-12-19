Roblox Outage Leaves Thousands Of Users Affected — Website, Gameplay Disrupted

Roblox, the popular online platform for gaming and user-created experiences, is currently facing a significant service disruption, preventing thousands of players from accessing the site or enjoying smooth gameplay.

Users reported seeing the error code 9007 popping up when they tried accessing the website. Outage monitoring site Downdetector recorded a dramatic increase in user complaints, pointing to a broad network problem impacting players in multiple regions worldwide.

More than 29,000 reports originated from the U.S. alone, with the peak hitting around 10:21 a.m. IST.

Users (62%) reported problems with the website, 28% indicated issues with server connection, while 11% reported gameplay was disrupted, according to Downdetector. Among the areas most affected include Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas, and Houston, as per Downdetector.

The company's status page acknowledges the problem, stating: “We are investigating an issue preventing users from accessing the website.”

At this time, the exact cause — whether due to server overload, technical faults, or scheduled maintenance — has not been confirmed. Users are advised to check the official status page for further updates as the team works to resolve the disruption.

Roblox is a hugely popular online platform where users can build and enjoy millions of player-created 3D games, meaning even brief service outages can significantly impact its vast worldwide community of players and developers.